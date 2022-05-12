Colorado in the top-8 for 2023 four-star CB Smith Snowden

You can’t say the Colorado Buffaloes’ new-look coaching staff hasn’t been aggressive this offseason in the recruiting game.

In the class of 2023 alone, the Buffs have offered multiple four-star recruits at every position and even a few five-stars. While my overall optimism is still dependent on those elite players actually committing, they do have a decent chance at landing four-star (247Sports) CB Smith Snowden out of Lehi, Utah. The 2023 prospect listed the Buffs in his top-eight schools on Tuesday.

Unfortunately, with Snowden living in our neighboring state to the west, the Buffs are going to have a tough time beating out BYU, Utah and Utah State — all three teams that won at least 10 games last season.

Colorado will also be competing with Oregon State, Northwestern, Stanford and Washington State. Snowden has an official visit set with Northwestern on Friday.

