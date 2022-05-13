ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Desoto, TX

Hundreds gather in DeSoto to raise awareness after cheerleader's death

By Erin Jones
DFW Community News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDESOTO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - May is National Mental Health Awareness Month and in DeSoto, hundreds are gathering to bring awareness to the loss of 19 year-old Arlana Miller, who died by suicide last week. Miller was the Captain of DeSoto High School's Varsity Cheer Team for the 20-21 school...

www.cbsnews.com

Comments / 1

Related
spectrumlocalnews.com

'Seeing is believing': Dallas ISD parent wants answers on moldy food incidents

DALLAS — One of the largest school districts in Texas is seeing a string of complaints related to mold being found in prepackaged food for students. Randall Bryant lives in Dallas and has two daughters who attend schools in Dallas ISD. He says his 10-year-old daughter, who attends Geneva Heights Elementary School, sent him a picture of a moldy muffin on May 4.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Nonprofits Step Up to Stock Shelves With Baby Formula Amid Nationwide Shortage

Nonprofits are scrambling to support parents desperately hunting for baby formula. Hope just arrived at Seasons of Change, an Arlington-based nonprofit, in the form of baby formula. “It’s agencies like ours who are able to help alleviate that shortage,” said Tavian Harris, Executive Director of Seasons of Change.
ARLINGTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Desoto, TX
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Society
Desoto, TX
Society
DFW Community News

Ex-Seattle safety Earl Thomas arrested over protective order in Texas

DALLAS — Former Seattle Seahawks safety Earl Thomas has been arrested in Texas more than two weeks after a warrant was issued over an alleged violation of a protective order. Beaumont, Texas, television station KBMT reported Thomas was arrested Friday in Orange, where he played high school football. The...
AUSTIN, TX
keranews.org

Overall homelessness is down in Dallas and Collin Counties

While overall homelessness has decreased in Dallas and Collin since last year, service providers say the COVID-19 pandemic continues to create unprecedented challenges. “Our 2022 Count showed that on any given night, there are 4,410 individuals experiencing homelessness in Dallas and Collin Counties," said Joli Robinson, president and CEO of the Metro Dallas Homeless Alliance.
DALLAS, TX
blackchronicle.com

Texas woman finds venomous snake in her shoe

A Texas woman had to call animal control after finding a venomous snake in her shoe in her closet last weekend, according to a Facebook post from the Southlake Department of Public Safety. Southlake DPS wrote in its Tuesday, May 10 post how officers helped remove the cottonmouth snake that was hanging out inside the residence in Southlake, in the Fort Worth area.
SOUTHLAKE, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry Lewis
CBS DFW

Sheriff: 2 dead, 3 hospitalized in Houston market shooting

HOUSTON (AP) — Two people were killed and three more were taken to a hospital with injuries after a shooting Sunday at a bustling Houston flea market, authorities said.The shooting at the open-air market arose from an "altercation" that involved at least two guns and all five of the people, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. He said no "innocent bystanders" were injured.Investigators believe one of the people hospitalized was among those who opened fire and two more suspected shooters were detained at the scene, a sheriff's deputy told KTRK-TV.Thousands of people were shopping at the the market 14 miles (22 kilometers) north of Houston's downtown when the shooting began around 1 p.m. Sunday, Gonzalez said on Twitter.The sheriff said multiple shots were fired and that deputies recovered two pistols from the scene. Authorities did not immediately provide further information about what led to the shooting but said all the people involved were men in there 20s who appeared to know each other.The shooting in Houston came the day after a white 18-year-old shot and killed 10 people at a Buffalo, New York, supermarket in what officials described as a massacre aimed at killing as many Black people as possible.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS DFW

Pediatricians warn against unsafe formula alternatives amid shortage

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Pediatricians are warning parents about resorting to unsafe alternatives to baby formula as the shortage continues to cause panic.Parents say they are driving to dozens of stores and still can't find the formula they need to feed their baby. As their desperation grows, so does misinformation circulating online."I would caution parents away from Facebook groups or social media groups, because while the advice is well meaning, it may not be scientifically sound," said Dr. Rina Sanghavi, a pediatric gastroenterologist at UT Southwestern Children's Health Dallas.A recipe for homemade baby formula from 1960 is being widely shared on...
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health#Desoto High School#Varsity Cheer Team#Southern University#Baton Rouge#Instagram#Desoto Isd Interim
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

One Year After Uptown Hit and Run, A Mother Pleads for Answers

More than one year after a woman from Hurst was hit and killed on Mckinney Avenue, friends and family are pleading for the driver responsible to come forward. “She was just everybody's sunshine,” said Jasmine Hassan’s mother Tana Knutson. Hassan was 21 years old, lived at home and...
blackchronicle.com

First-Ever All-Black, All-Female News Anchor Team Unveiled By Texas TV Station | WATCH

*KCEN on Monday, May 2, introduced a new lineup for “Texas Today“ that consisted of three Black women. With this, the news station which is affiliated with NBC has made history as the first news outlet to have an all-Black and all-female team of news anchors, according to a My San Antonio report. The station serves Waco, Temple, Killeen, and the vicinity.
TEXAS STATE
iheart.com

Escaped Murderer On The Run In Texas

Texas authorities are searching for an escaped murderer. Gonzalo Lopez stabbed a prison bus driver yesterday before taking the wheel of the bus and crashing it. He's been on the run ever since. A 15-thousand-dollar reward is being offered for information leading to his arrest. There are now more than 300 law enforcement officers searching an area near the town of Centerville, which is between Houston and Dallas. Lopez had been serving a life sentence for killing a man with a pickaxe in 2005.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
TMZ.com

Young White Boy Pounds On & Whips Door of Black Family, Dad Arrested

12:29 PM PT -- TMZ has gotten more info about the arrest of this boy's father, and the story is even crazier than we initially thought -- turns out, the man actually fired the gun that the Nashes claimed he had on him, and he's facing a felony charge because of it ... this according to cops.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Keller Teen Set to Become Youngest Female, African-American Law Grad

If you were to describe Haley Taylor Schlitz, in some ways you could say she's just your average 19-year-old using downtime to game with friends in her childhood bedroom. But in other ways, Haley’s life is far from normal as she lives at a pace that exceeds expectations. “When...
KELLER, TX
DFW Community News

Lewisville crime rate falls by 1% in 2021

LEWISVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - According to 2021's Uniform Crime Report, the overall crime rate slightly dropped in Lewisville. However, the city saw a small increase in violent crimes. According to the report, Lewisville saw a 1% decrease in overall crime rate compared to 2020. Violent and some property crimes, such...
LEWISVILLE, TX
petside.com

Dogs and Cats no Longer For Sale in Dallas

PetSide may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. Since January 2021 efforts have been made to pass an ordinance to ban the sale of puppies and kittens in Dallas. The ordinance was proposed as a way to cut off the puppy mill pipeline to Dallas and join other cities such as Austin, Fort Worth, Houston, San Antonio, El Paso, and College Station.
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy