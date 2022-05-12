Scene Calendar: Jazz on the Green, 'Mary Poppins Jr.,' Slacker Run, Dash and Splash, more

MUSIC

Jazz on the Green: 7-9 p.m. Saturday, Celebration Pointe, Celebration Pointe Avenue off of Interstate 75 and Archer Road. Free. (celebrationpointe.com) Live music by Nino Castaneda on the stage in the promenade, food and drinks, lawn games and more.

Yacht Rock Revue: 8 p.m. Saturday, St. Augustine Amphitheatre, 1340C A1A South, St. Augustine. Tickets: $40-$70. (904-209-0367, theamp.com) What is left for Yacht Rock Revue to prove? This top-notch group of musicians has already rocked onstage with John Oates, Eddie Money and both versions of the band Player.

Tommy Emmanuel: 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Ponte Vedra Concert Hall, 1050 A1A N., Ponte Vedra Beach. Tickets: $44.50-$69.50. (pvconcerthall.com) The multitalented musician will perform with special guest Gareth Pearson.

Dance Gavin Dance: 6 p.m. Tuesday, Ponte Vedra Concert Hall, 1050 A1A N., Ponte Vedra Beach. Tickets: $37.50-$40. (pvconcerthall.com) Volatile post-hardcore outfit Dance Gavin Dance deliver thrashing, emo-leaning anthems performed over the years by a frequently shifting lineup anchored by stalwarts Will Swan and Matt Mingus.

The Lumineers: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Wednesday, Daily's Place Amphitheatre, 1 Daily’s Place, Jacksonville. Tickets: $59-$99. (dailysplace.com/events, 904-633-2000) The band will perform as part of its “Brightside” world tour.

Christafari: 5:30-9:30 p.m. Wednesday, Calvary Chapel, 5510 SW 62nd Ave. Free. (ccgainesville.com) Bring your own lawn chairs and picnic blankets to enjoy live music and local food truck vendors.

Leon Bridges: 6:30 p.m. Thursday, St. Augustine Amphitheatre, 1340C A1A South, St. Augustine. Tickets: $39.50-$79.50. (904-209-0367, theamp.com) The Grammy Award-winning R&B recording artist and songwriter will perform as part of his “The Boundless” tour.

Live and Local Spring Concert Series: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Bo Diddley Plaza, 111 E. University Ave. Free. (bit.ly/livelocalapril, bit.ly/livelocalmay, bit.ly/livelocaljune) All-ages concert series featuring Gainesville's best and brightest emerging talent. The line ups will include emerging bands, singer/songwriters and independent artists, and offer a diverse mix of musicians that are local or connected to Gainesville's music community. Thursday will feature the second Singer Songwriter Showcase with 10 artists performing 10 minutes each. June 16 goes full on rock ’n’ roll with the Lo-Minds and Shine from Shine and The Shakers.

THEATER

“Mary Poppins Jr.”: 7 p.m. today and May 20, noon and 4 p.m. Saturday and May 21, Gainesville High School, 1900 NW 13th St. Tickets: $12 general admission, $10 students and ages 65 and older. (bit.ly/ghspoppins) Young Jane and Michael have sent many a nanny packing before Mary Poppins arrives on their doorstep. Using a combination of magic and common sense, she must teach the family members how to value each other again.

“The Little Mermaid Jr.”: 7:30 p.m. today, Phillips Center, 3201 Hull Road. Tickets: $17 general admission, $12 ages 3-12, free ages 2 and younger. (performingarts.ufl.edu) Star Center Theatre and Caring & Sharing School present “The Little Mermaid Jr.”

"August: Osage County": 8 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays through May 29, Acrosstown Repertory Theatre, 619 S. Main St. Tickets: $20 general admission; $15 seniors, military and students. (acrosstown.org) A vanished father. A pill-popping mother. Three sisters harboring shady little secrets. When the large Weston family unexpectedly reunites after Dad disappears, their Oklahoman family homestead explodes in a maelstrom of repressed truths and unsettling secrets.

“The Revolutionists”: 8 p.m. today-Saturday, 2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Hippodrome Theatre, 25 SE Second Place. Tickets: See website for details. (thehipp.org) Four beautiful women lose their heads in this irreverent, girl-powered comedy set during the French Revolution’s Reign of Terror.

“The Complete Works of William Shakespeare Abridged (Revised)”: 1 p.m. Saturday, Bo Diddley Plaza, 111 E. University Ave. Free. (bit.ly/completeworks22) A 50-minute comedic tour de force featuring 37 Shakespeare plays, three actors and zero fourth wall. Recommended for ages 13-113.

Headliners for the Frontliners: 7 p.m. Saturday, Phillips Center, 3201 Hull Road. Tickets: $15-$53. (performingarts.ufl.edu) Six top Filipino singers, artists and entertainers are joining Professionals to USA to honor PTU nurses for their courage, resilience and sacrifices as health care frontliners especially during the COVID pandemic.

“Pieces of Their Hearts”: 7:30 p.m. Thursday-May 21 and May 26-28, Santa Fe College, Jackson N. Sasser Fine Arts Hall at the Northwest Campus, 3000 NW 83rd St. Tickets: $15 adults; $9 seniors, students, military service members, and ages 11 and younger; free for SF students, faculty and staff with college ID cards. (395-4181, showpass.com/pieces-of-their-hearts) Santa Fe College Theatre Professor Terry Klenk’s “Pieces of Their Hearts: A Devised Musical Revue About Relationships and Love!” will explore the evolution of a romantic relationship through comedy and Broadway show tunes when Theatre Santa Fe students take the stage.

Rob Schneider: 8 p.m. Thursday, Ponte Vedra Concert Hall, 1050 A1A N., Ponte Vedra Beach. Tickets: $39.50-$125. (pvconcerthall.com) Fresh off the release of his critically acclaimed Netflix special “Asian Momma, Mexican Kids,” comedy star Rob Schneider returns to the stage and shares his take on life, love and dinosaur dreams.

BENEFITS

Oakmont Slacker Run: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Oakmont, 11701 SW 30th Ave. Cost: $40. (bit.ly/slackerrun22) Annual fundraising event featuring a .4K – less than ¼ mile — two free beers per adult runner and free donut, kids’ race through blow-up obstacle course with free Kona Ice for the kids, medal and sticker for each participant, costume contest with prizes for kids and adults, yard games, local vendors and raffles. All proceeds benefit Child Advocacy Center with Oakmont matching up to $2,000.

Ukes for Ukraine Ukulele Open Mic Fundraiser: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Fourth Avenue Food Park, 409 SW Fourth Ave. Free; donations accepted and T-shirts for sale. (bit.ly/uccukraine) The Ukulele Club is hosting a Ukulele open mic event to raise money for Ukraine relief. All are invited to come sing a song or two and perform with friends — there just needs to be one ukulele on stage. All proceeds will be donated to United Church of Christ Ukraine Emergency Appeal.

Voices Rising Community Chorus: 3 and 7 p.m. Saturday, First United Methodist Church, 419 NE First St. Tickets: $10-$20 suggested donation. (vrccgainesville.org) The intergenerational chorus will present their Spring Concert. A portion of all proceeds will benefit the Kids Count in Alachua County after-school program.

ET CETERA

Mickle Pool Family Fun Night: 5-7 p.m. today and Thursday, Andrew R. Mickle Sr. Pool, 1717 SE 15th St. Free. (cityofgainesville.org) The city of Gainesville encourages families to come out and enjoy time together at the pool.

Tioga Outdoor Movie Night Series: 7 p.m. today, Tioga Town Center, 133 SW 130th Way, Newberry. Free. (tiogatowncenter.com) Tioga movie night featuring “Luca.” Bring your lawn chairs and blankets, and enjoy the movie under the stars. Upcoming movies include “Soul” on June 17, “Sing 2” on July 8 and “Clifford the Big Red Dog” on Aug. 12.

“Florida Skies (Spring)”: 7-8 p.m. today, Kika Silva Pla Planetarium, 3000 NW 83rd St. Tickets: $7.19 for adults; $6.17 ages 4-12, ages 60 and older, UF affiliates, military and first responders. (showpass.com/o/santa-fe-college-planetarium) Join James Albury, host of "The Sky Above Us" and former co-host of the PBS TV Show "Star Gazers," as he takes attendees on a personally guided tour of our night sky, using the planetarium’s GOTO Chronos Space Simulator.

Dash and Splash: 7 a.m. Saturday, Dwight H. Hunter "Northeast" Pool, 1100 NE 14th St. Cost: $21 residents, $28 non-residents. (bit.ly/dashsplash22) Lace up and get your swimsuit ready for one of four races to keep fit and have fun this summer. Ages 13 and older.

Ag Fest and Master Gardener Plant Sale: 8 a.m.-noon Saturday, IFAS Extension, 22712 W. Newberry Road, Newberry. Free entry. (bit.ly/agfest22a) Plant sale featuring thousands of beautiful and unique plants.

Family Fishing Day: 8 a.m.-noon Saturday, 7922 NW 71st St. Free; cash donations welcomed. (ffgs.ifas.ufl.edu) Family oriented fresh-water fishing with loaner poles and bait available. Railed fishing deck with two handicapped accessible ramps.

Sunflower Festival: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays through May 21, Coon Hollo Farm, 22480 N. U.S. 441, Micanopy. Tickets: $8. (bit.ly/sunfest22a) Entry includes two sunflowers, a hayride to feed cows, farm animals and photo opps galore. Enjoy Nana’s country store, Jerseys Creamery, concessions and more.

Spring Festival: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays through May 29, Sunshine Zoological Preserve, 17248 Crawford Lake Road, McAlpin. Tickets: $10, free ages 2 and younger. (bit.ly/szsf22a) Explore more than 90 acres at the Sunshine Cattle Ranch featuring kids’ crafts, play area, swings, Tonka digging area, sensory path, roping area, agricultural demonstrations, petting zoo, food vendors and arts/crafts vendors.

Birthday Party at Carson Springs: 10 a.m. Saturday, Carson Springs Wildlife Conservation Foundation, 8528 E. CR 225. Tickets: $35 general admission, $10 ages 3-11, free ages 2 and younger. (bit.ly/henrybday22) Henry the rhino is turning 41! Come for a tour, visit Henry, sing happy birthday to him and watch him eat his birthday cake.

Devil's Millhopper Geological State Park Sinkhole Guided Walk: 10-11 a.m. Saturday, Devil’s Millhopper Geological State Park, 4732 Millhopper Road. Cost: $4 per vehicle, $2 pedestrian or bicyclist. (bit.ly/devilsmill) Ask questions and learn about the area and its history while exploring the park with a ranger.

Historic Haile Homestead Tour: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays, noon-4 p.m. Sundays, Historic Haile Homestead, 8500 Archer Road. Entrance: $5 ages 13 and older, free ages 12 and younger. (hailehomestead.org) The Historic Haile Homestead is unique in the nation for its "Talking Walls.'' Closed May 28-29 and July 2-3.

Rooterville Animal Sanctuary Self-Guided Tours: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Rooterville Animal Sanctuary, 5579 Darwood St., Melrose. Cost: Suggested $10 donation per person or $30 for a family of four. (rooterville.org) Take a map of the sanctuary at the gate to see highlights of Rooterville to help you find your way. Guided tours at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Horse Feeding: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Mill Creek Farm Retirement Home for Horses, 20307 NW CR 235A, Alachua. Entrance: Bag of carrots. (millcreekfarm.org) The Retirement Home for Horses provides lifetime care to elderly horses seized by law enforcement agencies, rescued by the SPCA or humane societies, as well as horses retired from government service such as police patrol or state and federal parks.

SpacePark360: Geodesium Edition: 3 p.m. Saturdays through May 28, Kika Silva Pla Planetarium, 3000 NW 83rd St. Tickets: $7.19 general admission; $6.17 ages 4-12, ages 60 and older, UF affiliates, military and first responders. (showpass.com/space-park-360-geodesium-edition) An immersive entertainment show for fulldome theaters — an amusement park with its rides placed throughout the solar system.

“Downton Abbey” Tea Party: 3-5 p.m. Saturday, Haile Village Bistro, 5323 SW 91st Terrace. Cost: $27.99 general admission, $13.99 ages 9 and younger; registration required. (bit.ly/datea22) Third annual event will celebrate the newest film in the series with traditional English tea sandwiches, quiche, scones and sweets. Costumes are encouraged, with a prize for best period dress. Trivia contest.

Zine-Making Workshop: 4 p.m. Saturday, Matheson History Museum, 513 E. University Ave. Also online via Zoom. Free; registration required. (bit.ly/zine22a, bit.ly/zine22azoom) Join the Civic Media Center and the Matheson History Museum for a collaborative zine-making workshop. Both CMC and the Matheson will provide reproductions of publications and ephemera from their collections that participants can use to create their very own zines. Masks required.

Music 360: 5-6 p.m. Saturdays through May 28, Kika Silva Pla Planetarium, 3000 NW 83rd St. Tickets: $7.19 general admission; $6.17 ages 4-12, ages 60 and older, UF affiliates, military and first responders. (showpass.com/music360-holst-theplanets) An immersive journey of sight and sound as you experience the majesty of Gustav Holst’s orchestral suite “The Planets” while visiting the planets of our Solar System.

Haile Equestrian Center Movie Nights: 6-8 p.m. Saturday, Haile Equestrian Center, 7680 SW 46th Blvd. Cost: Free for Haile Equestrian members, $40 for non-members. (haileequestrian.com) From classic horse movies to current films, these movie nights are all about horses. Popcorn and drinks provided, bring other movie snacks if you wish and a comfy blanket to watch with.

“Eclipse”: 7-8 p.m. Saturday-Sunday plus 9 p.m. Sunday, Kika Silva Pla Planetarium, 3000 NW 83rd St. Tickets: $7.19 general admission; $6.17 ages 4-12, ages 60 and older, UF affiliates, military and first responders. (showpass.com/eclipse) “Eclipse: The Story of Our Nearest Neighbor in Space” is a Kika Silva Pla Planetarium presentation that takes you on a journey of discovery to our nearest celestial neighbor. Learn about the origins, composition and mechanics of the moon. Discover how the ancients were able to predict eclipses with great accuracy, and find out when/where you can view the next eclipse.

Sunday Assembly: 11 a.m. Sunday, Pride Center located in the Liberty Center, 3131 NW 13th St. Free. (SundayAssembly32601@gmail.com, sagainesville.weebly.com) Sunday Assembly will host guest speaker William Allen, who holds the William A. Shands Professorship in the History of Medicine and Medical Ethics in the College of Medicine. He teaches medical ethics to medical and pharmacy students. The title of his talk will be “Unnatural Selection: Should Humans Attempt to Improve on Natural Selection?” Music will be provided by Sunday Assembly musicians with the opportunity to sing along. Vaccinations, boosters and face masks are recommended and encouraged. It also is possible to attend via Zoom.

Kulaqua River Ranch Water Park Community Day: 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Sunday, River Ranch Water Park, 23400 NW 212th Ave., High Springs. Admission: $16 ages 4 and older, free ages 3 and younger. (kulaqua.com) In an effort to support the community, Camp Kulaqua opens the River Ranch during specific days during the summer at a discounted rate with no reservations required. The venue requests that modest swimsuits be worn. Food and coolers allowed, but no glass containers or alcoholic beverages. Future community days include May 30, July 3, July 10, July 24 and Aug. 7.

Family Invention Lab: 2 p.m. Sunday, Meeting Room A, Headquarters Library, 401 E. University Ave. Free; register online. (aclib.us/invention) Learn basic coding and engineering lessons for the whole family. These programs are curated by the MakerSpace team to encourage discovery, experimentation and hands-on learning with beginner-friendly technology. Inventors from ages 5 to adults can learn how to write code and engineer contraptions with pocket-sized computers, STEM kits, building straws and more. Future events will be held June 12, June 26, July 10, July 24, Aug. 14 and Aug. 28.

Sweetwater Wetlands Park Wednesday Bird Walks: 8:30-10 a.m. Wednesdays through May 25, Sweetwater Wetlands Park, 325 SW Williston Road. Admission: $5 per vehicle; $2 for pedestrians, vans and bikes. (alachuaaudubon.org) Discover the rich diversity of birds at one of north central Florida's premier birding hotspots during a two- to three-hour guided walking tour. Birders of all levels welcome. Walks are led by volunteers from Alachua Audubon Society with assistance from Sweetwater Wetlands Park rangers.

Human Library: 2 p.m. Thursday, Cone Park Branch Library, 2801 E. University Ave. Free. (aclib.us/HumanLibrary) Attendees can “borrow” Human Books — diverse volunteers who have experienced prejudice or stereotyping — and learn about their experiences. Human Books will share their stories, answer questions and engage in conversation with patrons.

ART

Cade Museum for Creativity and Invention: “Fabric Frontiers — Textiles and Technology” on display through May 29; “Tech Tapestry — Threads of Invention” on display through May 29; “Animationland” on display Thursday-Jan. 3, 2023. Tickets: $12.50, $10 seniors and college students, $7.50 ages 5-17, free ages 4 and younger. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday, 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. 811 N. Main St. (371-8001, cademuseum.org)

Cedar Key Arts Center: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily through May 30 CKAC Member’s Art Sale; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. today open studio for Plein Air/Sketch; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. today-Sunday open studio for Play with Clay. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. 457 Second St., Cedar Key. (543-5801, cedarkeyartscenter.org)

Cotton Club Museum and Cultural Center: “Unapologetic!” on display through August. The exhibit features works by local Gainesville artist Yvonne Ferguson with images of cultural and human rights icons as well as notable and groundbreaking musicians. Gallery hours are 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday-Thursday and Saturday plus by appointment for schools and other groups. 837 SE Seventh Ave. (226-8321, info@cottonclubmuseum.com)

Florida Museum of Natural History: Standing exhibits include the “Our Changing Climate: Past and Present,” “Butterfly Rainforest,” “Florida Fossils: Evolution of Life & Land,” “Northwest Florida: Waterways & Wildlife,” “South Florida People & Environments,” “Exploring Our World,” “Fossil Plant Garden” and “Florida Wildflower & Butterfly Garden.” All standing exhibits are free, but regular admission fees apply to enter the “Butterfly Rainforest” exhibit: $14 for adults ($12 for Florida residents and seniors) and $7 for ages 3-17. Admission is free for museum members and UF students with a valid Gator 1 card. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. 3215 Hull Road. (floridamuseum.ufl.edu, 846-2000)

Gainesville Fine Arts Association Gallery: “The Future: Conserving Our Earth” on display through May 31. Gallery hours are 1 to 6 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. 1314 S. Main St. (gainesvillefinearts.org, info@gainsevillefinearts.org)

Good News Arts Inc.: Works by Paul Shortt on display Saturday-July 2 with a reception 5-8 p.m. May 21. Gallery hours are noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday. 18555 Main St., High Springs. (goodnewsarts.com)

Harn Museum of Art: “Global Perspectives: Highlights from the Contemporary Collection,” a celebration of global interconnectedness, on display through Sept. 25; “COPIA II,” celebrates new photographs that have entered the Harn Museum of Art’s collection in the last six years, with a few other photographs rarely or never shown before, on display through Oct. 30; “Global Perspectives: Highlights from the Contemporary Collection,” a celebration of global interconnectedness, on display through Oct. 1, 2023; “She/Her/Hers: Women in the Arts of China,” which unravels the intersecting roles women played as subjects, artists and consumers of art in traditional, modern and contemporary China, on display through March 24, 2024; “Speechless: Text and Image in Global Culture,” a fascinating look at how words, aesthetics and materials have supported religious, political and socio-cultural agendas for millennia, on display May 31–Dec. 30. Museum hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. 3259 Hull Road. (392-9826)

Lanza Gallery and Art Supplies: Santa Fe Springs Plein Air exhibit on display through May 21. Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday and Saturday; noon to 6 p.m. Friday. 23645 W. U.S. 27, High Springs. (lanzagallery.com, 474-1049)

Matheson History Museum: “We're Tired of Asking: Black Thursday and Civil Rights at the University of Florida,” which follows one slice of African American history in Gainesville, currently on display online and in person; “When Johnny Came Marching Home: Some Gave All – All Gave Some,” remembering those who came home from war with both physical and mental wounds, on display outside; “Trailblazers: 150 Years of Alachua County Women,” celebrating the 100th anniversary of women gaining the right to vote in the United States, on display. Gallery hours are 1 to 4 p.m. Friday-Saturday. 513 E. University Ave. (378-2280, mathesonmuseum.org)

Melrose Bay Art Gallery: May’s featured artist is Nancy Hyer. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday or by appointment. 103 State Road 26, Melrose (475-3866, melrosebayartgallery.com)

Sweetwater Print Cooperative: Norman Jensen's "Order from Chaos,” a series of color pencil drawings titled to describe his method of working, on display through May 25 and may be seen by appointment. 117 S. Main St. (514-3838)

University Galleries: “MFA Candidates Exhibition II,” featuring unique groups of artists, projects and works — each component unveils a remarkable series of commonalities among their presentations, how they approach their work and how they speak to one another — on display. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Wednesday and Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday and noon to 4 p.m. Saturday. 400 SW 13th St. (arts.ufl.edu/university-galleries)

UPCOMING CONCERTS

Tioga Concert Night: 7-10 p.m. May 27, Tioga Town Center, 133 SW 130th Way, Newberry. Free. (tiogatowncenter.com) Jamie Davis will perform. Future performances include Ed Roth on June 10, The Project on July 1, Elio Piedra on July 22, Scott Wilson and the Global Jazz Ensemble on Aug. 5 and one more performance TBA on Aug. 26.

Bikini Kill: 8 p.m. May 31, Backyard Stage at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre, 1340C A1A South, St. Augustine. Tickets: $40. (904-209-0367, theamp.com) Bikini Kill is a feminist punk band from the ’90s. The band is credited with instigating the Riot Grrrl movement in the early ’90s via their political lyrics, zines and confrontational live show.

Brit Floyd: 8 p.m. June 1 Florida Theatre, 128 E. Forsyth St., Jacksonville. Tickets: $45-$75. (floridatheatre.com, 904-355-5661) “The Dark Side of the Moon,” “The Wall” and the iconic song “Echoes” performed note-for-note and in its entirety by Brit Floyd. Faithfully recreating the scale and pomp of the final 1994 Pink Floyd tour, complete with a multi-million-dollar light show, iconic circle screen, lasers, inflatables and theatrics.

“Happy Together” Tour: 8 p.m. June 2 Florida Theatre, 128 E. Forsyth St., Jacksonville. Tickets: $35-$75. (floridatheatre.com, 904-355-5661) Performing their biggest hits of the 1960s and 1970s, The Turtles, Chuck Negron (formerly of Three Dog Night), The Association, Mark Lindsay, The Vogues and The Cowsills return for the 2022 “Happy Together” tour.

Barenaked Ladies: 6 p.m. June 3 Backyard Stage at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre, 1340C A1A South, St. Augustine. Tickets: $44-$129. (904-209-0367, theamp.com) Following their critically acclaimed 2019 "Last Summer on Earth Tour," Barenaked Ladies is ready to hit the road again and bring out all the fan favorites that have built them a long-lasting career and worldwide fan base.

The Doobie Brothers: 7 p.m. June 5, Daily's Place Amphitheatre, 1 Daily’s Place, Jacksonville. Tickets: $59.50-$149.50. (dailysplace.com/events, 904-633-2000) The iconic group will perform as part of their “50th Anniversary” tour.

Tedeschi Trucks Band: 7 p.m. June 24, Daily's Place Amphitheatre, 1 Daily’s Place, Jacksonville. Tickets: TBD. (dailysplace.com/events, 904-633-2000). The band will perform as part of their “Wheels of Soul” tour.

Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band: 7:30 p.m. June 24, Backyard Stage at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre, 1340C A1A South, St. Augustine. Tickets: $54-$154. (904-209-0367, theamp.com) Ringo Starr has announced details for a North American Tour with his current All Starr Band featuring Steve Lukather, Colin Hay, Gregg Rolie, Warren Ham, Gregg Bissonette and Hamish Stuart. The St. Augustine Amphitheatre stop also will feature former All Starr Edgar Winter.

Matchbox Twenty: 7 p.m. July 6, Daily's Place Amphitheatre, 1 Daily’s Place, Jacksonville. Tickets: $50.25-$145.75. (dailysplace.com/events, 904-633-2000). The post-grunge rockers will perform.

Goo Goo Dolls: 7 p.m. Aug. 24, Daily's Place Amphitheatre, 1 Daily’s Place, Jacksonville. Tickets: $39.50-$269.50. (dailysplace.com/events, 904-633-2000). The ’90s band will perform as part of their “Summer Tour 2020” tour with special guest Blue October.

Rod Stewart: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 2, Daily's Place Amphitheatre, 1 Daily’s Place, Jacksonville. Tickets: $63-$458.50. (dailysplace.com/events, 904-633-2000). The flamboyant, gravelly-voiced rock/pop singer will perform.

UPCOMING EVENTS

Florida Emancipation Day Celebration Program and Fish Fry: 5 p.m. dinner sales, 6:30 p.m. program May 20, Cotton Club Museum and Cultural Center, 837 SE Seventh Ave. Free; dinners for sale. (info@cottonclubmuseum.com) The theme for celebration is “Expressions of Freedom.”

Cade After Dark 21+: 6-9 p.m. May 20, Cade Museum, 811 N. Main St. Admission: $15. (cademuseum.org/calendar) Adults 21 and older only will be admitted. Admission includes a drink ticket, redeemable at the Cade’s cash bar. Additional drinks will be available for purchase. Also included is a free ticket to a raffle prize drawing.

“American Idiot”: 8 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays May 20-June 12, Gainesville Community Playhouse, 4039 NW 16th Blvd. Tickets: $23 general admission, $19 seniors, $12 students. (gcplayhouse.org) Green Day’s powerhouse album is brought to life in this electric-rock musical of youthful disillusion.

High Springs Art Walk: Noon-5 p.m. May 21, downtown High Springs. Free entry. (facebook.com/HighSpringsDowntownMerchants) Seasonal monthly event featuring local artists gracing sidewalks and storefronts with some locations featuring live painting and demonstrations. Future dates are June 18, Oct. 15, Nov. 19 and Dec. 17.

“Rock This Stage!”: 1 p.m. May 21, Phillips Center, 3201 Hull Road. Tickets: $20 general admission, $17 ages 3-11, free ages 2 and younger. (performingarts.ufl.edu) Dance Sun Country’s 15th anniversary recital featuring approximately 40 dances including performances by all students and classes, from the Dance Tots through advanced-level dancers.

“Harmonia”: 5 p.m. May 21, Two Hawk Hammock, 17950 NE 53rd Lane, Williston. Tickets: $5, free ages 12 and younger. (twohawkhammock.com) An original "under the sea" musical for all ages that combines live music, dance and circus arts for a delightful, family friendly experience.

Paint the Night Benefit Gala: 6-10 p.m. May 21, Good News Arts, 18555 Main St., High Springs. Tickets: $40. (goodnewsarts.brownpapertickets.com) A night of creativity, dancing, food and drinks with fun for everyone.

"The Line": 8 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 2 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays June 3-12, Actors’ Warehouse, 2512 NE First Blvd. Tickets: $25 general admission, $20 students and ages 65 and older. (actorswarehouse.org) Crafted from firsthand interviews with New York City medical first responders during the COVID-19 pandemic, “The Line” cuts through the media and political noise to reveal the lived experiences of frontline medical workers in New York and their battle to save lives in a system built to serve the bottom line.