LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KATV) — Eighty-eight-year-old, Mildred Simpson was sitting in her kitchen when the storm hit, next thing she knew a tree had collapsed onto her home. This incident took place last week when severe weather swept through Arkansas County. The family shared that they have seen many storms pass through but nothing like this had ever happened in the Hagler Community.

ARKANSAS COUNTY, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO