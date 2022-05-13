ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

Organ Mountain High School's free clothing closet dedicated in honor of Karen Trujillo

By Fallon Fischer
KFOX 14
 3 days ago

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A closet aimed at helping Organ Mountain High School students in need was dedicated in honor of former...

kfoxtv.com

El Paso News

Socorro ISD announces Teachers of the Year

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – Saturday night, the area's second largest school district announced their teachers of the year. Socorro Independent School District conducted its 2022 Teacher of the Year Gala May 14 at the El Paso Convention Center, honoring Irasema Torres and Vanessa M. Payan as tops in the district.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

TTUHSC El Paso schools to hold commencement ceremonies

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Texas Tech University of Health Sciences Center El Paso will hold its graduation commencement ceremonies. Students from the Hunt School of Nursing, Francis Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences and Foster Schools of Medicine will receive their diplomas this weekend and next week.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

UTEP celebrated a weekend of graduation ceremonies

El Paso, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The University of Texas at El Paso held four in-person Commencement ceremonies this weekend at the Don Haskins Center. 3,126 spring and summer 2022 graduation candidates — the largest graduating cohort in UTEP's history. The Commencement ceremonies took place Saturday and Sunday.
EL PASO, TX
krwg.org

Las Cruces UkeFest Returns Live

Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES a la comunidad, bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra spoke with one of the Founders of the Las Cruces Ukes, Kahuna Grande Cheryl Fallstead. The Las Cruces UkeFest returns live again after the pandemic with a live concert at the New Mexico State University Atkinson Recital Hall, Friday, May 20th at 7 p.m. The festival continues Saturday morning at the New Mexico Farm & Ranch Heritage Museum with three workshops, lunch, a Saturday night jam session, including a marketplace through Sunday, May 22nd. Registration closes Thursday May 19th and can be completed online through their website lascrucesukes@gmail.com. Registration is limited to 100 people. All attendees must email proof of full COVID vaccinations. Ukulele lovers 12 and under are free with a paying adult. Tickets for the concert can be purchased at the door and are included in a full-festival registration.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

SISD to open two academy schools for upcoming school year

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – The Socorro Independent School District will open two new schools of choice for the 2022-2023 school year, the Paso Del Norte Fine Arts Academy and Escontrias Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math (STEAM) Academy. SISD officials share that the campuses will offer limited open enrollment for students from across El Paso.
EL PASO, TX
El Paso News

Merit Scholar status just the beginning for two Coronado seniors

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – Two Coronado High School seniors are not only No. 1 & No. 6, respectively, in their 2022 class, or just Princeton-bound when they begin college in the fall, but also belong to the National Merit Scholar Program, which has been around since 1955 and is one of the most distinguished academic membership programs around.
EL PASO, TX
ladailypost.com

Cagliostros The Cat Is Lifting Spirits Around Los Alamos

Tina Nisoli takes her cat Cagliostros for a walk Saturday in Pinon Trails in White Rock. Cagliostros, 3, is adjusting well to his harness and lifting spirits all over Los Alamos. The handsome feline is a member of the Nisoli family. Photo by Joyce Wolfe.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
KRQE News 13

Health Alert issued for Albuquerque, Bernalillo County

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque-Bernalillo County Air Quality Program issued a health alert due to blowing dust. Albuquerque and Bernalillo County residents with respiratory conditions are encouraged to limit outdoor activity. The alert is effective until 6 a.m. Monday morning. For more information, visit the city's website.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KFOX 14

Las Cruces: Your chance to meet Cheech and Chong!

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Actors and comedy duo coming to a Las Cruces dispensary. Cheech and Chong will be holding a meet and greet at PurLife Dispensary on May 19. The meet and greet will be from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. They are inviting fans to come...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico May 13 – May 19

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from May 13 – May 19 around New Mexico. May 12 – YPA City Wide Mixer – This is the chance to come together and network with all the young professionals in Albuquerque. There will be food, drinks, giveaways, and music. Get reacquainted with all the movers and shakers in Albuquerque and make some new friends. This event is free to all and there is no registration.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
rrobserver.com

A Festivus for the rest of us: Rio Rancho style

Competitors warm up before competing. The Festivus Games brought a large crowd to CrossFit Thunderhawks gym in Rio Rancho. Photo/Daniel Zuniga. For the video: click here. My favorite workouts are pull ups, and handstand push-ups. If you don't know how to do it, just practice — preteen CrossFitter Atiana Tenorio.
RIO RANCHO, NM
cbs4local.com

New Mexico: Airman found dead in home

CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, N.M (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 1st Class Air Force Airman was found dead in his home in New Mexico earlier this week. Emerald Baskin-Young lived off base in Melrose, NM. Baskin-Young joined the Air Force in December of 2020. "Team Cannon is heartbroken by the loss..."
MELROSE, NM
KRQE News 13

Isotopes, Colorado Rockies donate to New Mexico wildfire victims

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Isotopes are joining forces with the Colorado Rockies to help New Mexicans affected by wildfires in the state. The two teams have donated $20,000 to the All Together New Mexico Fund. The fund was created by the governor's office to help people struggling during COVID. Now it's morphed into a fund to help wildfire victims.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Brunch with Byron: Chacón’s Pancake House

BERNALILLO, N.M. — It's a small town with a restaurant to feed a big appetite. Chacón's Pancake House is tucked away in the Town of Bernalillo and some call this place a "pancake paradise." Watch the video above for more.
BERNALILLO, NM

