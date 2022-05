Provided by Prince William County Schools (PWCS) I would like to begin by sharing that PWCS recognized May 11 as National School Nurse Day. As the global pandemic has shifted our world, the importance of a nurse in each school has become abundantly clear. Our nurses are often first responders for medical conditions in our schools: checking for fevers, providing empathetic care for tummy aches, cuts, bumps, and bruises, and administering critical medication.

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO