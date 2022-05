PICKERINGTON -- Mount Vernon managed to keep Ashley Chevalier at-bay for six innings Tuesday night. The Yellow Jackets had held the Olentangy Liberty senior hitless through her first three at-bats. She had struck out twice and lined out to center field – far from a normal night for the Bowling Green State University commit, whose power at the plate helped lead Liberty to its second straight Ohio Capital Conference title this spring.

PICKERINGTON, OH ・ 7 HOURS AGO