ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Bengaluru FC hold Kerala Blasters FC to a draw to win inaugural RFDL title

By Arjun Singh Devgan
90min
90min
 6 days ago

Bengaluru FC hold Kerala Blasters FC to goalless draw to win inaugural RFDL...

www.90min.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Naushad Moosa
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bengaluru Fc#Kerala Blasters Fc#Rfdl#Bfckbfc#Indian Super League#Indsuperleague
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Sports
90min

90min

553
Followers
4K+
Post
27K+
Views
ABOUT

90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.

 https://www.90min.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy