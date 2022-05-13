U of I readies for first normal commencement in three years

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The University of Illinois is getting ready for a record-breaking graduation ceremony this Saturday.

In addition to the Class of 2022, the Classes of 2020 and 2021 are being welcomed back to campus to participate, as they were denied a traditional, in-person commencement ceremony due to COVID-19. University officials said they’re ready for thousands of people to be in attendance at Memorial Stadium.

“We’re just so excited to be back at Memorial Stadium to celebrate Commencement with all of our amazing graduates,” said Laura Wilhelm-Barr, Senior Director of Special Events.

Masks, vaccination status and negative COIVID tests are not required to attend. People going to the ceremony are advised to arrive early; doors open at 8 a.m. and the ceremony starts at 9:30.

