Greenville, NC

Greenville businesses grateful for boost from AAC softball tournament

WNCT
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleECU is hosting the American Athletic Conference...

www.wnct.com

WNCT

ECU women second entering final day at AAC Outdoor Championships

WICHITA, Kan. – Sommer Knight won her second-straight pole vault conference title Saturday at the AAC Outdoor Championships in what was a strong day for the East Carolina women’s squad at Cessna Stadium. Knight attained a clearance of 4.27 meters to easily outdistance the field as one of only two competitors to vault higher than […]
WICHITA, KS
WITN

ECU uses big 6th inning to crush USF

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The ECU baseball team scored eight runs in the 6th inning as they ran away from South Florida 11-3. The win earns them the series victory. It’s the third straight series victory for the Pirates who will go for their third straight series sweep. Bryson...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

ECU Baseball stays hot, rolls past USF in series opener

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - East Carolina baseball is one of the hottest teams in the country right now. They are tied for the 3rd longest active winning streak in college baseball now 8 in a row after picking up a 7-2 win over South Florida Friday night. Columbia has the most with 19 straight. 7 of those wins for ECU have come in the conference.
GREENVILLE, NC
FanSided

UNC Basketball Recruiting: Wilcher recruiting fellow five-star prospect

The two current five-star players committed to the UNC basketball recruiting Class of 2023 are working on adding another one to the mix. With Simeon Wilcher and Gregory “G.G.” Jackson, two five-star players, already committed to the UNC basketball recruiting Class of 2023, Hubert Davis and his staff have gotten off to a great start with this respective group.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
piratemedia1.com

Amante Tacos and Spirits expands Uptown dining

Amante Tacos and Spirits kicked off the grand opening of their Latin-themed restaurant on May 3 in Uptown Greenville off of Dickinson Avenue, serving a variety of tacos, drinks and spirits from their menu Tuesday through Saturday from 6 p.m. to 12 a.m. The outdoor dining experience is owned by...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Upcoming events in Eastern Carolina

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -There are several events happening across the East this weekend. The Renaissance Faire will be held at the fairgrounds May 14th and 15th from 10am to 6pm. Meet the King and Queen, fire breathers, jugglers, period music, vendors, and food. Visit encrenfaire.com for more information. In New...
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Belk CEO resigns, Hendricks named interim

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The CEO of Belk is stepping down, the retail company based in Charlotte has announced. CEO Nir Patel is leaving the company to pursue other interests, the company said in a written statement. President Don Hendricks will be named the interim CEO. Based in Charlotte, Belk opened its first department […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
WNCT

Jacksonville VFW Fest is Saturday

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Veterans of Foreign Wars is hosting their VFW Fest on Saturday, inviting all service members and families to come to join in on the fun. They are planning to have live music, food, and raffles as well as resources from other military organizations. The event raises money to help assist […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WITN

Greenville Utilities Operation Spring Clean continues

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville Utilities continues “Operation Spring Clean,” from May 15 -20, in areas from Greenville Blvd between 264 Alt to Old Tar Road, to the end of Greenville Utilities water distribution system. From Sunday Evening through Friday morning, cleaning will be conducted during 10 p.m....
GREENVILLE, NC
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
kiss951.com

This North Carolina City Ranks As the Best Place to Live in 2022

Thinking about moving to a new area? Or maybe you wonder more about the new area you are in. Well, North Carolina has some great options for you. While many are contemplating between suburb living or city living, it’s good to do some research on an area before you get there.
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Restaurants in North Carolina

If you live in North Carolina or come here often on holiday, then you probably know that there are lots of great seafood restaurants in the state. In fact, it's one of the foods you should really try when visiting North Carolina. However, since there are so many options to choose from, it can be difficult to pick a restaurant. Don't worry, we got your back. We have put together a list of 3 amazing seafood restaurants in North Carolina that you should definitely visit on your next visit. Here are our choices:
newbernnow.com

Friday Family Fun Nights & A Social District: The Bottom Line

In New Bern over the past few months, the public-at-large became aware Swiss Bear (SB), the Chamber of Commerce, Craven County Tourism Development Authority (TDA), and the Downtown Business Council appointed a Social District Committee to work on establishing a social district in all of the downtown area and extend to Five Points. The merits that legally drinking alcohol in the streets would increase business and enhance tourism, posted on Swiss Bear’s website, generated much controversy and public outcry by downtown business owners, residents, and the community-at-large.
NEW BERN, NC
Mount Olive Tribune

DLCM to host women's conference

GOLDSBORO - Deeper Life Church Ministries has scheduled a two-day women’s conference themed “The Emerging Woman,” for today (May 13) and Saturday. The conference promises to help women emerge more enlightened, empowered, more apparent…emerging better than they were pre-conference. “I want women to leave realizing who...
GOLDSBORO, NC
WITN

Second Emerald Loop mural to be installed at Greenville intersection

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Another mural is coming to Uptown Greenville. The Pitt County Arts Council at Emerge has announced the installation of an intersection mural at Cotanche Street and Reade Circle. It will be the second intersection mural as part of the Emerald Loop Project, a multi-modal urban arts...
GREENVILLE, NC
kiss951.com

Discussions Resume About Legalizing Medical Marijuana In North Carolina

While some states across the country have had medical and recreational marijuana legal for years here in the south things are a bit different. I’m not here to say if that’s right or wrong, just the case. Evidenced by the fact that a few short years ago you couldn’t purchase alcohol on Sundays before noon. But as with that, things can evolve and change. So can/will medical marijuana be legalized in North Carolina? Well, the state may be one step closer.
