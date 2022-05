(CBS4) – There were big delays on Interstate 225 all morning on Sunday after a fatal car crash near the Mississippi Avenue exit. Aurora police said single vehicle crashed at about 8:45 a.m. and the far right lane was closed for several hours afterwards. A man who was in the car died. The resulting traffic backup could be seen from a CDOT camera to the south at the Iliff Avenue exit. (credit: CDOT) The victim’s identity hasn’t been released.

AURORA, CO ・ 13 HOURS AGO