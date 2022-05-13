ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holocaust Memorial Museum event held in Rochester

By Adam Chodak
 3 days ago

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A local event was held this week designed in part to combat antisemitism in pockets of the population that may not hear much about it and its dangers.

JoAnna Wasserman, the Holocaust Memorial Museum Education Initiatives manager, flew into Rochester to talk to a crowd about this effort.

This is part of the museum’s larger mission to prevent genocide and fight Holocaust misinformation and denialism.

Wednesday night, Wasserman says the main focus for her is schools.

“Schools where students may not have ever learned about the Holocaust or even know what it is,” said Wasserman. “We want them to have some exposure and learn about the history and to really engage with it in active ways and think critically about the lessons history can teach us and questions that it continues to raise for us in the world today.”

One of the event’s organizers was Flaum Management Chief Financial Officer Loren Flaum, who just this month was sworn into the Holocaust Memorial Council, the group that oversees the Holocaust Memorial Museum.

