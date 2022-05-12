Onsted baseball sweeps Madison in doubleheader

ONSTED — Onsted baseball picked up a pair of non-league wins as it beat Madison, 10-0, in five innings, and 6-5.

Logan Hunt got the win in Game 1 as he tossed the complete game shutout, giving up a hit and six walks while striking out nine. Hunt also went 2-for-3 at the plate with two runs and a steal.

Quinn HIram went 2-for-2 with a double and three RBIs while Broc Shoemaker hit a double and drove in two RBIs.

Carter Grof went 3 2/3 innings and struck out two.

In Game 2, Luke Manders hit a walk-off, 2-run single as he went 2-for-4 in the win.

Harry Moore went 3-for-4 with a double, RBI and two steals while Alex Slaviero went 2-for-3 with an RBI and a steal, Brody Giroux went 2-for-2 with a steal and JT Hill hit a double.

Hiram went four innings in the win while allowing three runs, none earned, while walking two and striking out three.

Xavier Rodriguez went six innings in the loss while Walker Claiborne had two hits with an RBI.

The Wildcats are 18-3 on the season while the Trojans dropped to 9-9.

Hudson at Lenawee Christian (DH): At Adrian, the Tigers posted 50 runs in a doubleheader sweep of the Cougars, winning 27-0 and 23-2 in three innings each.

Liam Taylor got the win in Game 1 for Hudson (18-3) as he tossed two hitless innings and struck out two.

Ambrose Horwath was 4-for-4 with five RBIs, three doubles and scored four runs. Anthony Arredondo went 2-for-3 with three RBIs and three runs while Taylor hit a double and drove in three, as did Blake Tremaine who added four runs.

Nick Kopin got the win in Game 2 as he went all three innings, giving up two runs, on four hits and two walks while striking out two.

Payton Rogers went 3-for-4 with three runs scored and two RBIs while Bronson Marry went 2-for-3 with three RBIs and four runs scored.

Erie Mason 13, Sand Creek 3: At Erie, the Aggies dropped a Tri-County Conference game and fell to 9-8 on the season and 3-5 in league play.

Dylan Hague took the loss while Zach Higgins and Carter Hulett each drove in a run and scored a run.

SOFTBALL

Madison at Onsted (DH): At Onsted, the Trojans won a pair of non-league games, 11-7 and 17-4 in six innings.

Annie McDade got the win in Game 1, tossing a complete game while giving up seven hits and two walks while striking out two.

Madisyn McDonald hit two triples, two RBIs, scored three runs and stole two bases to lead Madison (11-7).

Ainsley Brezvai took the loss for Onsted (2-17) while Lilly Kurowski went 3-for-3 with an RBI, Kaylee Rankin went 2-for-3 with a double and two runs and Ashleigh Smith hit a double.

Anessa Cantu got the win in Game 2 as she pitched in relief of Micajah Briggs who left with an injury. Cantu went 4 1/3 innings and gave up one hit and two walks while striking out one.

Jamairah Powers went 3-for-3 with two doubles, three runs and a steal while Roni Flores went 3-for-5 with two RBIs, three runs and three steals. Jaden Lubinski went 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs while McDonald went 2-for-5 with a double, two RBIs and three runs.

Rankin took the loss in the circle.

Hudson at Lenawee Christian (DH): At Adrian, the Tigers picked up a pair of five-inning, non-league wins as they beat the Cougars, 4-0 and 14-0.

Lauren Hill hit a home run in Game 1 while Teagan Arredondo got the win, allowing three hits and four walks while striking out five.

Hill got the win in Game 2 while giving up two hits and a walk while striking out six. Dinah Horwath went 3-for-4 with a double and four RBIs.

Hudson is now 13-10 on the season.

Hannah Baker took the loss in Game 1 as she went 2 2/3 innings and gave up three runs, none earned, on two hits and two walks while striking out two. Lizzy Scharer hit a double. Baker went 3 1/3 innings in Game 2 and struck out five while allowing 10 runs, on eight hits and three walks.

Addison at Dundee (DH): At Dundee, the Panthers took the Vikings in a pair of non-league games as Dundee won both, 6-2, 10-0.

Isabelle Patterson took the loss in Game 1 as she gave up seven hits and struck out five. Alisha Gahn took the loss in Game 2, giving up 14 hits while striking out six.

The Panthers are 10-13 on the season.

