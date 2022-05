Only one of two potential appointees whose names were leaked in consideration for city advisory boards will be put forth to city council for approval on Tuesday. Mayor Steve Chirico is submitting former city councilman Kevin Coyne for a spot on the Naperville Public Library Board of Trustees. But the mayor decided not to nominate Shannon Adcock, founder of Awake Illinois, for a spot on the Special Events and Cultural Amenities (SECA) Commission. In an interview with the Daily Herald, the mayor said the decision was based on feedback he got from city council and level of support he expected for the appointments.

NAPERVILLE, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO