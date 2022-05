COVID cases continue to climb in Sangamon County… but so far, hospitalizations and deaths from the virus have not followed suit. Sangamon is now one of 23 Illinois counties at a “medium” rate of community transmission. There were 616 new confimed cases of the virus here in the past week, up from 426 a week earlier… and those numbers don’t include people who used a home test only.

SANGAMON COUNTY, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO