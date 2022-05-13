Promotion ceremony held for five Albany officers
ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Five Albany police officers moved up the ranks Thursday during a promotion ceremony at City Hall. One of those participating in the ceremony included the second female commander in the department’s history.
City leaders said having a diverse group of department leaders is an important part of the department’s community policing efforts.Get the latest news, weather, sports and entertainment delivered right to your inbox!
“Policing is about change, and it’s about being willing to listen to diverse community voices,” Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan said.
Three of the officers were promoted to rank of commander, and two were promoted to sergeant.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.
Comments / 1