Albany, NY

Promotion ceremony held for five Albany officers

NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Five Albany police officers moved up the ranks Thursday during a promotion ceremony at City Hall. One of those participating in the ceremony included the second female commander in the department’s history.

City leaders said having a diverse group of department leaders is an important part of the department’s community policing efforts.

“Policing is about change, and it’s about being willing to listen to diverse community voices,” Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan said.

Three of the officers were promoted to rank of commander, and two were promoted to sergeant.

