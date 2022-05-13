ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wheeling, WV

Wheeling’s 30th Season Concludes in Game Four

By Wheeling Nailers
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=269sIt_0fcVFSXQ00

WHEELING, WV- The 30th season of Wheeling Nailers Hockey came to its conclusion on Thursday night at WesBanco Arena, as the Toledo Walleye collected a 3-1 win in game four of the Central Division Final to advance to the Western Conference Final. Marcus Vela scored in his return from the AHL for Toledo, and was joined by John Albert and Patrick Curry, before Matt Alfaro netted the lone tally for the Nailers.

The first period took only 29 minutes of real time to play, as there were minimal whistles and very few chances, with the two sides combining for just nine shots on goal. One puck did find its way into the back of the net. Toledo had killed off a penalty 15 seconds earlier, and the visitors used that momentum to lead into the goal. The Walleye attacked off the rush, as Brandon Hawkins dropped a pass into the slot for Marcus Vela, who threaded in a shot, as he made his return from the AHL’s Hershey Bears.

Toledo got a couple of bounces in the early stages of the middle frame to put in a pair of markers. Brett McKenzie snagged the puck out of a linesman’s skate and directed a pass across the ice to an open John Albert, who stepped up and drilled in a shot from the right circle. Less than three minutes later, the Walleye struck again, just after their power play had ended. Josh Dickinson’s attempt deflected to Patrick Curry, who whizzed in a shot from the right circle. With less than one minute to go in the period, the Nailers got on the scoreboard. Matt Alfaro had his stick get broken with a slash, which would have put Wheeling on the power play. However, he grabbed a new piece of equipment from the bench and quickly put it to work, as he shuffled in a shot from the left circle.

Unfortunately, the scoring concluded at that point, as the Nailers’ attempt at a comeback fell short, and the Walleye prevailed, 3-1 to end the series.

Billy Christopoulos got the win in goal for Toledo, as he stopped 22 of the 23 shots he faced. Mitchell Weeks made 17 saves on 20 shots for Wheeling in his first pro start.

The Nailers thank all of their fans for their amazing support all season long, and are looking forward to season 31, which begins on Saturday, October 22nd at WesBanco Arena against Toledo.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

Comments / 0

Related
WTRF- 7News

Nailers Clean Clubhouse and Prepares for Offseason

Wheeling, W, Va. (WTRF) – The Wheeling Nailers season came to an end Thursday night. It lost in game four 3-1 to the Toledo Walleye and was swept from its second series in the Kelly Cup playoffs. Many of the Nailers cleaned out their lockers Saturday and will be leaving the Friendly City for the […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Highlanders are Gearing up for Second Ever Season

Wheeling, W, Va. (WTRF) – The Football Club finished in second in the Ohio Valley Premier League in just its first season last year. It’s home opener was originally cancelled but it heads up to Cleveland Saturday for its first game against Cleveland Croatia Soccer. “It’s just a really good experience for people watching the […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Madonna Powers Past Cameron in Sectional Matchup

Cameron, W, Va. (WTRF) – Senior Matt Amaismeier flourished on the hill striking out 14 Dragons. He got it done with the stick as well. In the fifth inning, he hit a sacrifice fly to make it 12-4 in favor of Madonna. Cameron tried to inch back into the game with a 2-RBI triple in […]
CAMERON, WV
WTRF- 7News

Walk Off Walk Gives Morgantown Sectional Win Over Park

MORGANTOWN,W.Va. (WTRF) – Morgantown claimed the West Virginia AAA region one section one championship Friday with a 13-12 win over Wheeling Park in eight innings. A walk-off walk in the bottom of the eighth was the difference. The Patriots rallied from a 12-4 deficit in the seventh with eight runs to help send the game […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wheeling, WV
Sports
City
Wheeling, WV
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Norwin notebook: Track teams surge into WPIAL finals

The Norwin track and field teams advanced to the WPIAL Class 3A championship. The meet was set for May 11 at West Mifflin. At the semifinal meet, the girls earned commanding wins over Canon-McMillan (98-52), Bethel Park (124-26) and Belle Vernon (120-30). The boys topped Connellsville (121-29), Canon-McMillan (97-53) and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hershey Bears#Wheeling Nailers Hockey#The Toledo Walleye
WTRF- 7News

Madonna Rallies in Seventh to Advance

Wheeling, W, Va. (WTRF) – The Knights led 5-3 in the top of the fifth. Brycen Hair hit a sacrifice fly to right which drove in Matt Amaismier and made it a 5-4 game. 5-4 was the score up until the top of the 7th. Brock Reinacher lined one out to left and scored Amaismier […]
WHEELING, WV
PennLive.com

Hershey girls lacrosse wins third-straight Mid-Penn Championship

OWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP – Hershey girls lacrosse coach Corrie Anderson was concerned that Thursday night’s regular-season finale, a victory over highly-regarded Lampeter-Strasburg, might cause her Trojans to come out flat in Friday night’s Mid-Penn championship game. Anderson’s concerns, while well-grounded, turned out unwarranted. Hershey, behind the speedy...
HERSHEY, PA
The Times-Reporter

Strasburg, CV ranked in top five in final state softball poll

Strasburg and Conotton Valley are ranked in the top five in Division IV as the final Ohio High School Softball Coaches Poll was released Sunday night. The Tigers are ranked No. 2 in Division IV and their Inter-Valley Conference foe from Bowerston follow at No. 4. Strasburg had two first-place votes and 104 points, while Conotton Valley had 65 points.
STRASBURG, OH
The Times-Reporter

Dover's Dan Ifft in running for OVAC Coach of the Year

After being held virtually the last two years, the annual Ohio Valley Athletic Conference Banquet of Champions returns to an in-person event on Monday at WesBanco Arena. In addition to several thousand dollars in scholarships and the overall class championship awards, the presentation of the annual OVAC Bill Van Horne Coach of the...
DOVER, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
AHL
NewsBreak
Sports
Tribune-Review

Trib HSSN Baseball Team of the Week for May 15, 2022

A year after key injuries helped keep the district’s preseason top-ranked team in Class 5A baseball from reaching its potential, most of those key players were returning for what looked like a potentially dominant spring for West Allegheny. However, it didn’t take long for injuries to mount and take...
WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

38K+
Followers
5K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Wheeling/Steubenville news & weather stories, and we do what we do to make the Ohio Valley & the rest of West Virginia a better place to live.

 https://www.wtrf.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy