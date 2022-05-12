ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Here are Thursday's high school sports results for the Green Bay area

By USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Press-Gazette
Green Bay Press-Gazette
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bNufR_0fcVFH4f00

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

BASEBALL

West De Pere 14, Seymour 1

DE PERE - The Phantoms used two big innings to pull away from the Thunder.

Ethan Susa smashed a grand slam and West De Pere used a seven-run fourth and six-run sixth to put an early end to the game due to the 10-run rule.

Ethan Neuens had the hot bat for the Phantoms, going 4-for-4 with three runs scored.

Menasha 10, Green Bay East/West 0

APPLETON - Ian Dohms pitched a five-inning no-hitter to lead the Bluejays past Green Bay East/West.

Dohms walked one batter and struck out nine.

Ryan Johnson had two hits, including a double, and an RBI. Dohms had two hits, including a double, and two RBI.

Bryce Duszak was 2-for-3 with a double. Quinn Ludvigsen had two hits, as did AJ Korth. Bo Carlson added a double for Menasha.

Caleb Baxter-Jones took the loss for Green Bay East/West, giving up 10 runs on 14 hits.

Little Chute 2, De Pere 1

LITTLE CHUTE - Ethan Melendrez pitched a complete game for the Mustangs in their win over the Redbirds.

Melendrez walked two, allowed four hits and struck out eight.

De Pere took a 1-0 lead in the first when Bryson Webb scored on a throwing error.

Little Chute got its two runs in the first on Jacob Weigman’s single, a fielder’s choice and singles by Trevor DeBruin and Drew Joten.

Patrick Rotherham took the loss for De Pere. He gave up two runs, walking four and striking out three.

Wrightstown 15, Brillion 5

WRIGHTSTOWN - The Tigers scored in every inning in the five-inning win over the Lions.

Preston Winkler had four hits and three RBI for Wrightstown while Nathan Hansen had two hits, including a double, and four RBI. Ryan Schmidt had two RBI while Andrew Podgorski had two hits. Jack Severson added two triples.

Spencer Gilbertson had three hits for Brillion. Sam Galoff had two hits and Jaden Bastian had a triple.

Isaac Rodgers got the win for Wrightstown.

Mason Behnke took the loss for Brillion.

Kewaunee 12, Gibraltar/Washington Island 2

KEWAUNEE - Thomas Stangel was 2-for-3 with a triple and three RBI, Cal Ihlenfeldt doubled and drove in three runs and Caleb Schaller homered and drove in three as the Storm cruised past the Vikings in Packerland Conference action.

Ihlenfeldt picked up the win on the mound, pitching all five innings, allowing just one earned run on six hits with six strikeouts.

Brady Kita had two hits for Gibraltar/Washington Island.

Amherst 10, Menominee Indian 0

AMHERST - The Falcons earned a share of the Central Wisconsin Conference-East title by blanking the Eagles.

Landon Moe pitched five innings to pick up the win as Amherst moved to 11-0 in the league and 17-0 overall.

Menominee Indian is 0-9 in the CWC and 0-12 overall.

Notre Dame 7, Luxemburg-Casco 6

LUXEMBURG - Ryan Routhieaux and Peyton Mrotek each had two hits and Owen Deprez drove in three runs for the Spartans in the loss.

SOFTBALL

West De Pere 12, Seymour 4

DE PERE - The Phantoms broke open the game with a six-run sixth inning in the win over the Thunder.

Morgan Hansel drove in three runs and had a home run while Megan Burns had a double and drove in three runs for West De Pere. Morgan DeGroot and Nevaeh Wagendorf both drove in two runs. Josie Fredrickson had two hits.

Addy Wery and Sam Nieland had two hits for Seymour while Andi Volz had a home run and drove in two runs.

Wagendorf pitched the first five innings for West De Pere and got the win.

Gillian Herrala took the loss for Seymour.

Menasha 18, Green Bay East/West 0

GREEN BAY - The Bluejays scored 13 runs in the second inning in the three-inning win over Green Bay East/West.

Kelsie Mohr had three hits and drove in six runs for Menasha. Maddie Zaves drove in three runs, Kylie Van De Loo had two hits and two RBI, and Taylor Papendorf and Karly Helf each drove in two runs.

Helf, Alayna Gunderson, Eve Rousche and Carlie Morrow each scored three runs.

Gabrielle Farr pitched three innings of one-hit ball to get the win. She walked two and struck out six.

Jasmin Campbell took the loss for Green Bay East/West.

Southern Door 13-10, NEW Lutheran 3-0

BRUSSELS - The Eagles’ Ashlyn Delfosse had three hits, including a home run, and five RBI to lead Southern Door to the win over the Blazers in the first game of the doubleheader.

Greta Gutschow added two hits, including a home run, and two RBI for Southern Door. Bella Price and Chloe Lustila both had two hits with a triple.

Delfosse was the winning pitcher for Southern Door.

Lexie Meerstein took the loss for NEW Lutheran.

In the second game, Southern Door won in five innings with Chloe Lustila striking out four.

Delfosse, Payton Gilbertson and Sophia Counard each had two hits.

Lehana Davis took the loss for NEW Lutheran.

Bonduel 1, Shiocton 0

SHIOCTON - The Bears scored a run in the first inning and made it stand up in the win over the Chiefs.

Bonduel’s Nakiyah Henning drove in Tatum Sporisky with a sacrifice fly in the first inning.

Claire Gehm allowed just four hits and struck out two to get the win for Bonduel.

Halie Poppy allowed one run on four hits and four walks while striking out two and took the loss for Shiocton.

Manitowoc 17, Notre Dame 0

MANITOWOC - Lizzy Stuebs and Jordan Reilly both drove in four runs to lead the Ships past the Tritons.

Karenna Sorenson, Maria Kraynek, Delaney Granger, Stuebs, Reilly, KT Moore and Tina Knox each had two hits for Manitowoc.

Stuebs pitched four innings and struck out eight to get the win.

Jaqueline Zacharias took the loss for Notre Dame.

Kewaunee 6, Sturgeon Bay 0

KEWAUNEE - The Storm took a 2-0 lead in the second inning and never trailed in the win over the Clippers.

Kewaunee’s Jenna Rohr limited Sturgeon Bay to three hits while striking out 14.

Peshtigo 5, St. Mary Catholic 2

FOX CROSSING - Peshtigo scored three runs in the top of the seventh inning to go ahead 5-0 and held on for the win.

Bethany Ahrens had two hits, including an inside-the-park home run, and drove in two runs for Peshtigo. Allison Peters also had two hits.

Ahrens was the winning pitcher. In a complete game, she allowed three hits and struck out 11.

Rhiannon Reichenbacher hit a two-run double in the seventh for SMC.

Nevaeh Saringer took the loss. She pitched seven innings, gave up six hits, three earned runs and struck out seven.

GIRLS SOCCER

Green Bay Southwest 1, Sheboygan South 1

GREEN BAY - The Redwings took the lead in the first half on a goal by Alayna Lloyd before Maddie Marchant evened things up in the second half for the Trojans.

Adycen Engels assisted on the Green Bay Southwest goal.

Mallory Kerhin had six saves for Green Bay Southwest. Lily Wamser had six saves for Sheboygan South.

Sturgeon Bay 1, Sevastopol/Gibraltar 0

BAILEYS HARBOR - Emma Reichel scored an unassisted goal in the second half and Drew Starr got the shutout in goal for the Clippers.

Varsity high school coaches or their statisticians should email results to sports@gannettwisconsin.com .

This article originally appeared on Green Bay Press-Gazette: Here are Thursday's high school sports results for the Green Bay area

Comments / 0

Related
cw14online.com

West De Pere becomes team to beat in the Bay

DE PERE (WLUK) -- West De Pere and Green Bay East met Friday with the lead in the Bay Conference girls soccer standings on the line and it didn't take long for the Phantoms to assume control. Freshman Faith Walder scored in the match's first three minutes, added a second...
DE PERE, WI
seehafernews.com

Denmark Leads State D-2 Boys Baseball Rankings

Denmark has moved up to number-1 this week in the Division-2 portion of the Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association state rankings. The Vikings of Coach Bill Miller have a season record of 15-and-3 and replace Pewaukee on top of the poll. Denmark continues action in the North Eastern Conference with a...
DENMARK, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Green Bay, WI
Sports
Local
Wisconsin Education
City
Green Bay, WI
City
Kewaunee, WI
Green Bay, WI
Education
City
Seymour, WI
City
De Pere, WI
City
Luxemburg, WI
City
Manitowoc, WI
City
Menasha, WI
City
Sturgeon Bay, WI
City
Wrightstown, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Homes surrounded by Oconto flooding

The sheriff is warning people to respect the power of Mother Nature. Appleton schools canceled classes. Green Bay schools informed parents how they're keeping students cool.
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Green Bay intersection re-opens

UPDATE -- The intersection has re-opened and police say traffic flow can resume as normal. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- An intersection in Green Bay is closed due to a traffic crash. Green Bay Police Department says that motorists should avoid North Webster Avenue and University Avenue. According to the...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: Webster Ave. and University Ave. reopened

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department has given an update on the closure of North Webster Avenue and University Avenue. According to officers, the intersection is now open. NOW: Green Bay Police Department asking motorists to avoid Webster Avenue and University Avenue. SUNDAY, 5/15/2022, 9:53...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Exponent

Wisconsin football assistant Bill Sheridan resigns after report says he broke rules at Air Force

The University of Wisconsin will be searching for another inside linebackers coach after UW announced the resignation of Bill Sheridan on Friday. Sheridan was among four previous Air Force assistants who broke NCAA rules, according to a report by the Action Network’s Brett McMurphy late last week. Those violations included “providing impermissible benefits and hosting high school prospects during the COVID-19 dead period in 2020."
MADISON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Girls Soccer#Highschoolsports#Phantoms#Bluejays#De Pere 1#Mustangs
whby.com

Appleton, Suring and Gillett schools cancel classes and events

(APPLETON, WI)–Several area school districts are closed today. All for weather-related reasons. All classes and events in the Appleton School District are canceled for today. The district sent a notice of the cancellations to parents on Thursday. Those are based on extreme heat and higher than average staff absences....
APPLETON, WI
Lincoln Report

A Guide to the 4 Best Places to Visit in Wisconsin

Wisconsin is a state with something for everyone. Its diverse landscape includes big cities, small towns, forests, lakes, and rolling hills. As a result, there are plenty of opportunities for outdoor recreation, shopping, dining, and sightseeing. Wisconsin is also home to a number of national parks, including the famed Apostle Islands National Lakeshore. Additionally, families can enjoy the many kid-friendly attractions, such as the EAA Aviation Museum or the Henry Vilas Zoo.
WISCONSIN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
High School Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
MIX 108

20 Celebrities You Could Run Into In Superior, Wisconsin

Superior, Wisconsin might not be the first place that comes to mind when you think of celebrity sightings but that doesn't mean it couldn't happen! There are a ton of celebrities from Wisconsin. There are also a few celebrities from Minnesota, including in Northern Minnesota. A few examples of this...
SUPERIOR, WI
themadent.com

State of Wisconsin Invests $5 Million to Support Transformational Development Project in Milwaukee’s Near West Side

Funds will support renovation of vacant building into comprehensive community center inclusive of space for nonprofit health and wellness service providers, and access to nutritious food and workforce training opportunities. On May 11, Governor Tony Evers joined local leaders on Milwaukee’s Near West Side to announce that he intends to...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

How gas prices have changed in Green Bay in the last week

(STACKER) – The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline hit $4.37 on Tuesday, May 10, surpassing the previous record of $4.33 set on March 11, according to AAA. Tuesday’s record was broken on Wednesday, and Wednesday’s record was eclipsed on Thursday when gas prices averaged $4.41 per gallon.
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

N. Webster Ave. and University Ave. reopens after crash investigation

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The intersection at North Webster Avenue and University Avenue reopened Sunday afternoon. People are asked to avoid the N. Webster Ave. and University Ave. intersection following a traffic crash. The Green Bay Police Department says the intersection will remain closed for an extended period of...
GREEN BAY, WI
WFRV Local 5

Residents continue to clean up after Oconto County Flooding

OCONTO COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV)-Cleanup continues in Oconto County after that storm Friday that some long time residents say brought the worst flooding they’ve ever seen in this area.  The Bauer’s are one of the families cleaning up. The heavy rains brought heavy flooding to their yard, the street they live on, and about a foot […]
OCONTO COUNTY, WI
Daily Reporter

H.J. Martin and Son adds Secinaro, Micolichek

Tony Secinaro and Brandon Micolichek have joined H.J. Martin and Son as two of the newest team members. Secinaro will be working as a billing specialist in the main office and Micolichek will be working as a delivery driver for the Distribution Center. Secinaro previously worked as an accountant for...
OSHKOSH, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Vehicle struck multiple times, man arrested for OWI

BELLEVUE, Wis. (WBAY) - A man was arrested for operating while intoxicated after hitting another car multiple times Friday evening. Brown County Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant John Bain said a group of people were traveling through Wisconsin. They stopped for gas near I-43 and County Highway JJ prior to midnight. While at the gas station, they began throwing a football around.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
Green Bay Press-Gazette

Green Bay Press-Gazette

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
156K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, obituaries, business, entertainment and more from the Green Bay area.

 http://greenbaypressgazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy