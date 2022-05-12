ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Girls Lacrosse: North Brunswick's offense erupts in the second half to win the GMCT title

By Andy Mendlowitz, MyCentralJersey.com
Courier News
Courier News
 3 days ago

OLD BRIDGE – Down at halftime? Against a team you already lost to twice this season?

For North Brunswick, no problem.

The Raiders – which made a key defensive tweak – have been a second-half team all spring and they again came out strong following halftime in Thursday’s Greater Middlesex Conference Tournament girls lacrosse final.

North Brunswick rallied for an 8-7 win to claim its first GMCT since 2019 and fifth in program history. Trailing 5-3 at the intermission, the Raiders went on a 4-0 run in the first six minutes of the second half to seize the lead.

Kelly DeGaetano scored three of those goals in the stretch and finished with four goals. Ava Gianni started the run with a score 1:28 into the half.

DeGaetano said a key in that stretch was that the Raiders spread out their offense.

In the first half, Tiana Cipot scored two goals as second-seeded North Brunswick stayed close.

The top-seeded Knights showed their varied offense by having six different players score goals.

Old Bridge won the opening possession and Cara McCartney sprinted downfield and scored with a close-range shot 16 seconds into the game.

Also scoring for the Knights were Jenna Scopellite, Juliana Segura, Sophia Farkas, Gabrielle Walker and Jada Garcia (twice).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2S7O0V_0fcVEv3000

What it means

For North Brunswick, time to celebrate. The Raiders have 11 seniors and have been building toward this title for a couple seasons. In 2021, North Brunswick lost to Old Bridge in the semifinals. The senior class is also the second class in program history to win two GMCT titles.

For the Knights, nothing to not feel proud about when reflecting on the two-year run as finalists. Last season as the No. 3 seed, Old Bridge captured its first GMCT since 2015.

Key plays

With just under 10 minutes left in the game, Nikki Neumann took the pass, twirled her stick a couple times and scored from about five yards out to give North Brunswick an 8-6 lead. That insurance goal proved key.

Game balls

North Brunswick had been playing three different defenses all season in zone, man to man and backer. Thursday, the Raiders tried to slow Old Bridge's attack heavy personnel in solely man to man.

Among the players stepping up defensively were Katie and Kelly DeGaetano, Megan Farrell and Katerina Varelis.

North Brunswick head coach Danielle Porzio credited assistant Maureen Shamy coming up with the defensive change.

Additionally, North Brunswick have been using both junior Amena Kabel and Naomi Cipot at goalie throughout the season. Kabel has been hot hand over the last couple of games and got the call in the final. She delivered with a handful of great saves.

Genesys Spann also did a good job winning draws for the Raiders.

What's Next

Both teams await the draw for the NJSIAA playoffs.

In the meantime, each has a nonconference home game Monday with North Brunswick against Hightstown and Old Bridge against hosts Scotch Plains-Fanwood.

They said it

Porzio on the second-half surge, "We kind of just lit a fire underneath them and they just needed some motivation to come back. We're a comeback team and we just needed to give them some extra fuel at the halftime."

Email: amendlowitz@njpressmedia.com

Andy Mendlowitz is a sports reporter for MyCentralJersey.com. To get unlimited access to local news throughout Central Jersey, please subscribe or activate your digital account today .

This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: Girls Lacrosse: North Brunswick's offense erupts in the second half to win the GMCT title

