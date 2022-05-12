ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Concord, OH

Roundup: Sheridan tops John Glenn to secure outright MVL title

By Times Recorder
 3 days ago

NEW CONCORD — John Glenn needed a win to keep its Muskingum Valley League Big School Division title hopes alive on Thursday.

But, visiting Sheridan had outright title aspirations in mind.

Ryan Kuhn's two-out single scored Reid Packer as the eventual game-winning run in the sixth inning, giving the Generals a 3-2 victory to cap a 13-3 MVL campaign.

The game was suspended from earlier this season and resumed in the third with the bases loaded for the Muskies. Yet, A.J. Winders held the Muskies scoreless by inducing two popouts and a flyout to end the inning.

Caden Sheridan opened the Generals' fourth with a solo home run, and Packer's sac fly brought home Winders to make it 2-0, but John Glenn answered with two with two outs in the home half. Colt Emerson was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded then Blade Barclay singled home Noah Wellmeier.

Winders tossed the final five innings, scattering four hits, to earn the win, while Sheridan and Corey Amspaugh combined for five of Sheridan's 11 hits.

Roman Gallitz surrendered three runs on 10 hits and struck out three in 6 1/3 innings in taking the loss, while Noah Winland had two of the Muskies' six hits.

Morgan 6, Trimble 1: Kole Searl tripled with two RBIs and Brayden Shuster doubled and knocked in two runs to lead the Raiders to victory.

The Tomcats scored a run in the first, but Morgan scored twice in the second, third and fourth frames to give winning pitcher Colin Janes support. He fanned six and gave up two hits in five innings, while Chase McGill tossed two scoreless innings of relief.

Carson Copeland added two hits and a RBI and Wade Pauley singled with a RBI to help the Raiders pick up the victory.

Newark 9, Zanesville 3: The visiting Blue Devils scored twice in the second, but the Wildcats scored nine unanswered in a rivalry win.

Avery Mohler's RBI groundout and Danny Licon's RBI single put Zanesville up 2-0, but Newark had a run in the second and the Wildcats scored three in the third, thanks to a pair of Zanesville errors.

Cam Eskins brought home two with a double and scored on Chris Pound's double in a four-run fifth for Newark.

Licon had both of the Blue Devils' hits, and Maddox Hayes took the loss, allowing six runs on four hits with four strikeouts and four walks in 4 1/3 innings.

Cambridge 5, West Muskingum 0: Alston Williamson had two of the Tornadoes' four hits in a loss to the Bobcats.

Cambridge plated two runs in the first off West M starter Ethan Smith, who gave up nine hits, fanned four and walked four in 6 2/3 innings in taking the loss.

Davion Bahr struck out four, walked three and allowed four hits in five innings for the win, while Caleb Bond had two hits and two RBIs and Jake Valentine doubled, singled and knocked in a run for the Bobcat offense.

Meadowbrook 12, Crooksville 0 (5 inn.): Winning pitcher Damen Launder was perfect for 4 2/3 innings and struck out six in a one-hit shutout for the Colts in MVL action.

Brady McManaway had a home run, a double and two RBIs, Mikey Stahl went 4-for-4 with a double, Aiden Reis and Tye Griffith each doubled, singled and knocked in two runs and Austin Fox swatted two doubles to lead the Meadowbrook offense.

Trinton Cottrell had the Ceramics' only hit, while Sky Moore gave up 11 runs on 14 hits in 3 1/3 innings to suffer the loss.

Softball

Division III

New Lex 10, Ironton 0 (5 inn.): Keegan Moore fired a two-hitter with 10 strikeouts to pace the seventh-seeded Tigers to a sectional final win against the visiting Panthers.

The Tigers (14-7) led 9-0 after two innings as Moore and Bella Sorbilli combined for three doubles and four RBIs. Aubrey Ferguson added two RBIs on two singles.

Abby Wilson, who allowed eight hits and walked seven, suffered the loss. Wilson and Lydia Stephens had singles to account for the only Panther hits.

