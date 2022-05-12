Sheridan outlasts Logan Elm in extras for sectional title

THORNVILLE — Addison Grosse had a forgettable day at the plate.

Sheridan's leadoff hitter struck out in each of her first four at-bats, but the lack of success didn't matter with Thursday's Division II sectional final on the line.

Grosse laid down a bunt, and Logan Elm's errant throw to first base allowed Payge Nihiser, who led off with a bunt single, to score the game-winning run in the Generals' 2-1, 10-inning victory.

Sheridan will face Circleville, who topped Vinton County 9-7 in eight innings, in a district semifinal at 5 p.m. Monday at Ohio University.

It will be the sixth straight district tournament appearance and seventh berth in nine seasons for Sheridan.

"Addison does a great job of letting things go and moving onto the next play," Sheridan coach Troy Wolfe said. "I've never asked her to bunt in two years, but she executed well. She's fast, which put pressure on their defense and we found a way to win."

The Generals were in that position, thanks to the stellar pitching of freshman Cora Hall and timely defense.

Hall struck out 11 and held the Braves to five hits. Three of those came with two outs in the fifth when Logan Elm struck first. But, the Braves only got one run, as Sheridan center fielder Cate Conrad's relay to shortstop Payton Powell gave her time to make a strong throw to catcher Avery Mueller, who tagged out the second runner, keeping it at 1-0.

Sheridan answered with a run in the home half. Powell led off with a double, moved to third on a sac bunt by Breanna Raber, and scored on Avery Davis' squeeze, tying it at 1.

The defense made three strong defensive plays in the sixth, highlighted by Powell's leaping snag on a line drive, but the Generals missed an opportunity to go in front in the home half. Hall and Montana O'Brien had back-to-back, two-out singles, but Powell flew out to end the inning.

Hall leaned on her defense in the next two innings. She worked around a lead-off double in the seventh and after two runners reached via errors with one out in the eighth, Hall got a flyout and notched a strikeout to end the frame.

She also helped turned a key double play in the top of the 10th when Logan Elm popped up a bunt attempt after its leadoff runner reached base.

No matter the situation, Hall never flinched.

"I told myself to breathe. If I get worked up, then I take a breath," Hall said. "It helps that we play together, and I trust my teammates. Payton and Cate made some big plays behind me, and that shows me they have my back. I want to hold up my end of the bargain.

"I was a little hesitant, being a freshman and stepping in as pitcher to start the season," she added. "I wanted to be there for them, especially the seniors. I wanted to make sure they had a memorable season."

Her approach gave Wolfe the confidence to give Hall the ball in any situation.

"She's a bulldog, but she's calm in important moments," Wolfe said. "She pitched like she normally does tonight and went right at them.

"If you don't play good defense in the tournament, you don't last long," he added. "We made plays behind her, and Cora is an excellent defensive pitcher. She fields her spot as well as any pitcher I've ever had."

Conrad finished with two of the Generals' seven hits, and Hall reached base three times to lead the offense.

