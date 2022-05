All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The San Antonio Food Bank Farmers and Artisans Market kicks off with a free Zumba class for all ages and fitness levels. The market offers fresh fruits and vegetables grown from the San Antonio Food Bank farm and local farmers. There will also be local artisans selling handmade crafts, baked goods, jams & jellies, snacks and more. Each market offers special incentives for qualifying seniors, WIC and SNAP recipients to purchase produce from the farm table.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO