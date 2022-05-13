ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leon County, TX

Manhunt underway after Texas prisoner escaped from transport bus

By NBC Newschannel
news4sanantonio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCenterville, Texas - A Texas prisoner serving a life sentence for murder escaped from a transport bus Thursday after stabbing a guard, setting off...

news4sanantonio.com

news4sanantonio.com

Search continues for convicted murder on the run

CENTERVILLE, Texas - The search continues for a convicted murderer in Texas. New video surfaces of law enforcement on horseback in Leon County between Dallas and Houston as they search for Gonzalo Lopez. The 46-year-old inmate has been on the run since Thursday when he escaped from a transport bus...
KETK / FOX51 News

2 dead, 3 injured in shooting at Houston flea market

HOUSTON (KETK) — Two people are dead and three others have been hospitalized after a shooting at flea market in Houston Sunday afternoon. According to the Harris County Sheriff’s office, the shooting occurred at a flea market on Airline Drive and is speculated to have stemmed from an altercation between two parties that turned violent. […]
HOUSTON, TX
News Channel 25

Drive-by shooting leaves 1 hospitalized, suspect still at large: Waco police

WACO, Texas — A female victim is hospitalized following an early morning drive-by shooting in a Waco neighborhood, said police. Around 3 a.m. this morning, officers were dispatched to the 2900 Block of Morrow on reports of a drive-by shooting, according to the Waco Police Department. Upon arrival, officers...
WACO, TX
KBTX.com

Search area for missing inmate scaled down in size but not manpower

CENTERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The search for a missing inmate in Leon County has yielded no results over the weekend, but officials are ramping up efforts to find him. “Today we have got numerous teams on horseback and well as canine patrols that are sweeping the area that we suspect he is still in,” said Texas Department of Criminal Justice spokesman Robert Hurst.
CENTERVILLE, TX
KBTX.com

Two shot in Bryan neighborhood, police confirm

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Two people were injured early Sunday morning by gunfire in a residential area near Henderson Park in Bryan, police confirm to KBTX. At 3:16 a.m., officers responded to the 1800 block of Anita Street between Hickory Street and Richard Street for a report of shots fired in the area.
BRYAN, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Two people killed, three injured in shooting at flea market

HOUSTON - Two people were killed and three others injured in a shooting at a flea market in Texas Sunday. Deputies responded to the shooting in North Harris county, outside of Houston, around 1:00 p.m. local time. Harris County Sheriff's Investigators believe the gun violence originated between the five people...
HOUSTON, TX
NewsBreak
Public Safety
inforney.com

Manhunt underway for dangerous inmate who escaped near Centerville

(The Center Square) – A manhunt is underway for a dangerous inmate who escaped near Centerville, roughly 40 minutes north of Huntsville. The inmate reportedly stabbed a correctional officer after he stole a Texas Department of Criminal Justice transport bus Thursday afternoon, the Leon County Sheriff’s Office says.
CENTERVILLE, TX
kwhi.com

BRAZOS CO. DETENTION CENTER INMATE DIES IN CUSTODY

Investigation is underway into the in-custody death of a Hearne man in Brazos County. According to the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office, 44-year-old Terrance D’Shawn Hammond was transported around 8:30 a.m. Friday from the Brazos County Detention Center to St. Joseph’s Hospital in Bryan after jail staff said he appeared to be in medical distress. He was pronounced dead at the hospital just before 9 a.m.
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
CBS DFW

1 dead, 1 in custody after Cedar Hill shooting

Cedar Hill, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - One person is dead and another in custody after a shooting in Cedal Hill earlier this morning.On Saturday, May 14 at about 9:08 a.m., Cedar Hill police and medics responded to the 400 block of Dollins Street in reference to a shooting with injuries.When officers arrived, they found two victims. One was pronounced deceased at the scene and the other was taken to an area hospital in stable condition. Police believe his injuries are not life-threatening.Police said that all indications are that this is an isolated incident. The suspect has been identified as Willie Vanross, 37. He is in custody at the Dallas County Jail and has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and murder. His bond has not been set.Police do not plan to release the victims' identities since the investigation is ongoing.
CEDAR HILL, TX
news4sanantonio.com

28-year-old man from Mexico drowned in Guadalupe River

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas - A 28-year-old man drowned in the Guadalupe River Saturday evening. Police and firefighters were called out just after 6:00 p.m. to the 1400 block of Gruene Road for a possible drowning. When first responders arrived, they found a 28-year-old man from Mexico had been swimming in the river near Gruene River Bridge when he went under the water and did not initially resurface. Officials were able to find the man and pulled him from the river and began life-saving measures on him. He was reportedly under water for at least 20 minutes before they found him. The life-saving attempts were unsuccessful and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
GUADALUPE COUNTY, TX
dpdbeat.com

Suspects in Multiple Robberies Captured

At 4:25 am, a Black male suspect entered the 7/11 in the 2200 block of South Beckley Avenue, confronted the clerk with a gun and demanded money. The suspect left in a beige sedan with a canvas top. At 4:41 am, a Black male suspect with a gun confronted a...
DALLAS, TX

