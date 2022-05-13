ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Parents Struggling To Find Baby Formula As Main Plant Remains Closed

By News On 6
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BkTRm_0fcVDdMx00

Some organizations in Oklahoma and an Oklahoma congresswoman are trying to help families dealing with the nationwide shortage of baby formula.

It's a nightmare situation for foster caregivers like Jackie Rodgers.

"It's been terrible," She said. "With the shortage, we've searched everywhere, we have nana checking in Collinsville and Owasso, We have torn Bixby and Tulsa and Broken Arrow apart. You know unfortunately as a foster parent or foster caregiver; we are reliant on this formula."

Brenda Raleigh with the Pregnancy Resource Center of Owasso is doing everything she can to help.

The resource center had a formula stockpile - and has already helped more than 50 families feed their children for free.

"When we learned of this shortage we felt the need that we need to help people. This is God’s place and this is his stuff and we’re ready to give it away," Raleigh said.

98-percent of the formula American families use is made domestically.

The supply of baby formula was already strained by the pandemic - but stockpiles were severely hit when a major US manufacturer shut down its production and recalled products for safety reasons, and it's still closed.

Oklahoma Representative Stephanie Bice said a solution could be beyond our borders.

“If we can look to foreign entities, may be in Europe that have similar formula requirements, the FDA can speed up a process to approve those to be sold in the US," Bice said.

Bice hopes her proposal gains enough traction in time to pass, allowing foreign formula, often just as good as US brands, to be sold domestically.

If the proposal passes it could ease the burden on domestic manufacturers of formula unable to keep up with demand. But the bill is still a long way from becoming law.

Comments / 0

Related
Davenport Journal

Parents of a baby girl, who only has months to live, learned they are both carriers of a rare gene defect that caused their daughter’s condition which affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food

Unfortunately, the 27-year-old mother and the 31-year-old father say their baby daughter has months to live. The 1-year-old child is suffering from a rare condition which was caused by a gene defect both parents carry. The parents knew something was wrong with their child when the baby started to go off her food at six weeks. The baby also started to lose weight, the couple said. The condition was confirmed with genetic testing and the doctors said it affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food. The condition is so rare it is thought to only occur in one in 79,000,000 people, the doctors said.
WEIGHT LOSS
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Owasso, OK
Government
Local
Oklahoma Health
Local
Oklahoma Government
City
Tulsa, OK
Tulsa, OK
Health
City
Owasso, OK
City
Bixby, OK
City
Collinsville, OK
Tulsa, OK
Government
City
Broken Arrow, OK
State
Oklahoma State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephanie Bice
One Green Planet

North Carolina State University Exposed For Cruel ‘Ventilation Shutdown’ Method Used For Mass Animal Killing

Animal Outlook obtained shocking and horrific video footage filmed at a University showing experiments for cruel mass animal killing methods. Animal Outlook recently received public records, including research protocols, photographs, and approximately 10 hours of video footage that show the cruel experiments conducted by the North Carolina State University (NCSU) researchers in 2016. The research, of course, received funding from the U.S. Poultry and Egg Association to study the effects of ventilation shutdown or VSD on chickens.
ANIMALS
Whiskey Riff

Massive Bear Drags Live Moose Off The Side Of The Road With Ease

“Bears are cute,” they said. “If you don’t bother them they won’t bother you,” they said. I haven’t had an actual encounter with a bear in my life, and after this video, I won’t be coming within a mile radius of one if I can help it. Warning: This one is pretty graphic… Here we have big ol’ moose laying injured on the side of a road in Sweden. A driver comes to a stop to video the ginormous creature, […] The post Massive Bear Drags Live Moose Off The Side Of The Road With Ease first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baby Formula#Plant#American#Fda
DOPE Quick Reads

Sunday's Blood Moon Total Lunar Eclipse: Witches Prepare Rituals of Release & Christians Proselytize Prophetic Warning

There will be "blood and fire and billows of smoke. The sun will be turned to darkness and the moon to blood," quoted Peter, a disciple of Jesus. [i] In 2014, based partly on the above quote of an Old Testament Bible scripture, pastor John Hagee boldly, but incorrectly, proclaimed that an Apr. 15, 2014 Blood Moon lunar eclipse marked the date of a significant event that would occur. The Washington Post reported Hagee suggesting that the significant event would be a 'Rapture' during which "Christians will be taken to heaven, Israel will go to war in a great battle called Armageddon, and Jesus will return to earth." [ii]
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

US Finds 500 Native American Boarding School Deaths So Far

A first-of-its-kind federal study of Native American boarding schools that for over a century sought to assimilate Indigenous children into white society has identified more than 500 student deaths at the institutions, but officials say that figure could grow exponentially as research continues. The Interior Department report released Wednesday expands...
EDUCATION
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

OMMA To Become Standalone Agency By End Of Year

There have been issues in the past regulating medical marijuana in Oklahoma, but the goal of a new bill is to make the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority a separate entity and help regulate the industry. Starting November 1st, the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority will move out of the State Health...
OKLAHOMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

City Announces Plans For Route 66 Museum In Tulsa

A new Route 66 Interpretative Center planned for Tulsa will include a hotel and apartments, a restaurant, and classic rental cars for quick trips around Tulsa. Sharp Development, with a design by Selser Schaefer Architects, was chosen by the City of Tulsa to develop the project. The Center will be...
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Researchers Step Up Wastewater Testing To Monitor COVID-19

With more Americans now testing for COVID-19 at home, it's become more difficult to monitor infection rates. That's why wastewater sampling is more valuable than ever. What we flush down the drain could hold clues to the next surge of COVID-19. "It can be a sort of sentinel for what's coming up next," says Medini Annavajahla, an associate research scientist at Columbia University Medical Center.
SCIENCE
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa, OK
8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News On 6 KOTV in Tulsa provides news, weather and sports information for eastern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

 https://www.griffin.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy