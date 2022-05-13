ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middlesex County, NJ

Students, parents say Piscataway school psychologist was fired for advocating for LGBTQ+ students

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago
A Middlesex County school district’s decision to fire one of its psychologists has students and parents calling on the board to reconsider.

The Piscataway School Board decided not to grant tenure to one of its school psychologists. Those opposed to the firing are citing retaliation for the psychologist advocating for LGBTQ+ students and inclusive curriculum.

Parents, students, teachers and members of the Piscataway community descended on the school board meeting Thursday night to speak up against the Board of Education's decision to deny tenure to T. Schor Middle School’s psychologist Dr. Cassia Mosdell.

“This was not expected in any way and this should not be,” says activist Sherry Wolf. “We see what’s going on in Florida, ‘Don’t Say Gay’ there. Is this going to come to Piscataway now?”

Mosdell worked at T. Schor Middle School for four years, making her eligible for tenure. Her supporters say she was let go after organizing a Day of Silence where students take a vow of silence symbolizing the silencing of the LGBTQ+ students and raising awareness about homophobic and transphobic bullying.

Mosdell did not attend the meeting because she was out sick with COVID-19, but she released a statement that said in part, "I feel the district is sending the wrong message to our youth - that they should not advocate on these issues or speak out. I'm simply not willing to let that stand."

New Jersey passed a law last year requiring diversity and inclusion education in grades K-12. Some educators say that the move by the Piscataway School Board is the same as eliminating African American history or Jewish history.

“As a history teacher, I’m acutely aware of what is mandated for us teaching and this curriculum is,” says Yvette Jordan, of the Newark Education Workers Caucus.

Several Piscataway parents started a petition in support of Mosdell and urged the school superintendent and the Board of Education to renew Mosdell’s contract.

News 12 New Jersey reached out to the superintendent for comment, but did not hear back. The attorney for the school board said they did not have a comment.

Comments / 4

Ms.Nair
2d ago

OMG when in the heck did SCHOOLS become political stomping grounds!!?? CHILDREN are sent to school to learn READING, WRITING, MATH,etc. NOT to be sexualized or indoctrinated. WHY do kids have to be bombarded with all this extra curricular stuff when most are just struggling to stay on top of the regular subjects thru the pandemic🙄

Reply
3
Lavender
2d ago

minor students do not need to be making political statements during school hours about sexuality and transvestites when they need to be learning math English and science they do not need to be making political statements about the alphabet soup they're at school to learn we don't need them to talk about sexuality and gender dysphoria at school this is garbage

Reply
3
