PUEBLO — As a junior last season, Niwot’s Anna Sallee came about as close as is possible to taking home a Class 4A No. 2 singles state title. Advancing all the way to the championship match, Sallee came up just short, falling 7-5, 4-6, 7-5 to since-graduated Palmer Ridge senior Tessa Rothwell in the finals. The narrow defeat was disappointing. But at the same time, it was motivating for Sallee.

PUEBLO, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO