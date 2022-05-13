Reds stay hot, shutout Pirates 4-0
Connor Overton got his first major league win and combined with two relievers on a four-hitter for the Cincinnati Reds' first shutout of the season, a 4-0 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates. Overton allowed three hits and four walks in 6 1/3 innings with one strikeout. The 28-year-old right-hander got nine outs on ground balls. Luis Cessa got five straight outs, and Art Warren finished. Cincinnati has the worst record in the major leagues at 8-24; the Reds are 3-1 against Pirates and 5-23 against other teams.
