ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Arkansas (AAA) high school baseball state playoffs scores, updated brackets

By SBLive Sports
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fp2n4_0fcVBqfa00

The 2022 Arkansas (AAA) high school baseball state playoffs are underway with matchups taking place across the state.

Stay with SBLive for complete state playoff coverage , including scores, updated brackets, game stories, photo galleries, video highlights and more.

Bookmark our scoreboard for the latest playoff scores:

SCOREBOARD: ARKANSAS (AAA) BASEBALL PLAYOFFS

And check out all of the updated AAA baseball brackets below, including game times, locations and scores for every series:

AAA BASEBALL STATE PLAYOFF BRACKETS

Comments / 0

Related
Kait 8

AAA reveals game times for 2022 baseball, softball, & soccer state finals

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Activities Association revealed game times for the 2022 state finals in baseball, softball, boys soccer, and girls soccer. State championship games will be played at the Benton Athletic Complex. All baseball and softball games will be televised on Arkansas PBS. The schedule is below. Matchups featuring NEA teams are in bold.
JONESBORO, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Sports
State
Arkansas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School#Sblive#Aaa Baseball
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Scorebook Live

Oklahoma baseball title game roundup: Blanchard walks it off to defeat Tuttle for 4A championship; Silo caps undefeated season with 2A state title; Washington wins first title with 3A crown

By Buck Ringgold In its quarterfinal and semifinal wins, Tuttle rallied from two deficits to pull off wins. The Tigers nearly did the same thing in Saturday's 4A championship game, coming back from an early 3-0 deficit to go in front. However, it was Blanchard that answered back with a rally of its ...
ALLEN, OK
Scorebook Live

Scorebook Live

New York, NY
1K+
Followers
927
Post
131K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on high school athletics from across the country.

 https://www.scorebooklive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy