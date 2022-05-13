ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Report: Erik Ten Hag's Transfer Planning In Trouble After Manchester United Missed Out On Four Desired Signing Targets

By Saul Escudero
United Transfer Room
United Transfer Room
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZQNSt_0fcVBhyH00

Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag has started working on his transfer planning. As the Dutchman called a meeting with the club chiefs today to sort his options to face the new season.

Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag has started working on his transfer planning. As the Dutchman called a meeting with the club chiefs today to sort his options to face the new season.

The Red Devils want to back Erik Ten Hag for when the summer transfer window opens.

The Old Trafford side needs to sign a top-class midfielder. But when it came down to players like Declan Rice, Kalvin Phillips and Jude Bellingham, Manchester United just had a hard time.

Since we will not continue to see many names performing at the Theatre of Dreams, player like Nemanja Matic, Paul Pogba, Juan Mata and Jesse Lingard.

The Red Devils are going to be left with just Fred, Scott McTominay, Donny van de Beek and Bruno Fernandes as midfield cards for the former Ajax manager.

According to Outlet Daily Star : Erik Ten Hag is set to miss out on four of his top targets

First one is Declan Rice who has been offered a long term eight year contract by West Ham, who want to keep the Kingstone born at the London Stadium.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q0zOQ_0fcVBhyH00

IMAGO / News Images

Second one is Kalvin Phillips who has also been tracked by Manchester United for a while now, but he is not yet willing to fight for a spot in the starting eleven, contrary to the consistency he is having at Leeds United.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yMhJr_0fcVBhyH00

IMAGO / News Images

The Third one is Jude Bellingham, a player the Red Devils admired and were also looking at, but since the midfielder shined at Dortmund. The Germans just won't sell him, as they just lost Erling Haaland who will join Manchester City.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dvedX_0fcVBhyH00

IMAGO / PA Images

And the Fourth is Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, another midfielder on United’s eyes, the Serbian had a blast this season with Lazio. Yet the Italians have made it clear their number 21 is not in the market.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JhLbv_0fcVBhyH00

IMAGO / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jude Bellingham
Person
Erling Haaland
Person
Kalvin Phillips
Person
Erik Ten Hag
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Robbie Savage
Person
Declan Rice
Person
Paul Pogba
Person
Juan Mata
Person
Jesse Lingard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Leeds United#Dutchman#The Red Devils#Old Trafford#Ajax#Outlet Daily Star
The Independent

Chelsea vs Liverpool confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of FA Cup final today

Chelsea and Liverpool meet in the FA Cup final at Wembley on Saturday afternoon. Both sides may be deprived of key midfielders, with Mateo Kovacic only returning to training yesterday while Fabinho has been ruled out. FA Cup final LIVE: Follow all the build-up to Chelsea vs Liverpool in our live blogThomas Tuchel will have to decide whether to start Romelu Lukaku, with the striker having scored three goals in his last two appearances, while it seems that Ruben Loftus-Cheek will partner Jorginho in the centre of the park. Jurgen Klopp rested a number of key players for his...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Leeds United F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
theScore

Report: McClaren set to join Ten Hag's coaching staff at United

Manchester United are close to hiring Steve McClaren to join new manager Erik ten Hag's backroom staff at Old Trafford, according to ESPN's Rob Dawson. Ten Hag was part of McClaren's coaching team during the Englishman's first stint in charge of FC Twente. Assistant manager Mitchell van der Gaag is already following Ten Hag from Ajax to United at the end of the season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Team news - Salah and Silva return

Chelsea make just one change to the side that won 3-0 at Leeds earlier in the week. The experience of Thiago Silva returns to the side, meaning Andreas Christensen drops out. Chelsea XI: Mendy, Chalobah, Silva, Rudiger, James, Kovacic, Jorginho, Alonso, Mount, Lukaku, Pulisic. Mohamed Salah returns to the Liverpool...
PREMIER LEAGUE
United Transfer Room

United Transfer Room

New York, NY
654
Followers
952
Post
172K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of Manchester United

 https://www.si.com/soccer/manchesterunited

Comments / 0

Community Policy