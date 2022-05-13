Elkhart man killed in motorcycle crash

FREMONT, Ind. (WFFT) — Authorities say a man is dead and a woman is fighting for her life after the motorcycle they were riding crashed into an SUV Tuesday afternoon in Steuben County. On Tuesday around 3:30 p.m., the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office responded to the intersection of State...
CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - One is dead after a fatal crash in La Grange Township on Wednesday. The Cass County Sheriff’s Department was called to the scene on Dailey Rd., north of Pokagon Highway around 3 p.m. According to officials, first responders found two vehicles that had hit...
JAMESTOWN TOWNSHIP, IN (WTVB) – An Orland, Indiana man was killed on Tuesday afternoon in a crash involving the victim’s motorcycle and a S.U.V. at the intersection of State Road 120 and County Road 300 West in Steuben County. The Steuben County Sheriff’s Department reports 74-year-old Kenneth R....
PIERCETON — A Columbia City man was arrested on three charges after speeding on a motorcycle, resulting in injury to his passenger. Kenneth D. Koser, 36, 5300 N. 375W, Columbia City, is charged with resisting law enforcement in a vehicle, a level 5 felony; criminal recklessness, a level 6 felony; and reckless driving, a class A misdemeanor.
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A Leesburg man was arrested after police said he sped off from a traffic stop and ultimately crashed in a water-filled ditch earlier this week. Around 10 p.m. Monday, an Indiana State Police trooper tried to stop a 2017 Jeep for a moving violation...
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)– A crash involving a cement truck occurred at the intersection of Flatrock Rd. and US 27 just before 4 p.m. on Tuesday. According to Indiana State Police Sgt. Brian Walker, the crash occurred between a Ford Escape and a cement truck after the driver of the Ford Escape failed to yield at the intersection and crossed into oncoming southbound traffic on US 27.
LA PORTE, Ind. – A truck crashed through a home along U.S. 35 on Tuesday, triggering a gas leak that shut down traffic. All lanes were closed between 300 S and 400 S on Tuesday afternoon following the incident. The owner of the home said everyone involved is okay.
CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Two motorcyclists are dead following an early morning crash in Cass County, Michigan. According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Department, it happened around 4:30 a.m. at the intersection of U.S. 12 and Baldwin Prairie Rd. in Porter Township on Monday. The two motorcyclists were...
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Police have arrested the suspect and identified the victim in the fatal shooting that happened Tuesday night in the 100 block of S. Michigan Street. The victim was identified as 32-year-old Kaylynn Davidson, according to South Bend Police. The suspect was identified as 26-year-old Kimarie Wright.
An Indiana homeowner shot and killed two suspected armed home intruders over the weekend and held another two at gunpoint until responding officers arrived on the scene, according to authorities. DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department and Auburn Police Department responded to the incident that occurred at a home in DeKalb County...
A garbage truck crashed completely through the side of a house in La Porte County this afternoon. Miraculously, a woman and her baby were not seriously injured. The crash happened on U.S. 35 near 400 South at Kingsbury early this afternoon. La Porte County Sheriff John Boyd said one of...
Dr. Theodore Stevens, who currently serves as the superintendent of the South Central Community School Corporation in LaPorte County, has been offered the role as School City of Mishawaka’s next superintendent. Goshen Junior High School student arrested after bringing knife to school. Updated: 12 minutes ago. Officials say there...
HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WOWO): Authorities are investigating a crash that caused a road closure in Huntington for about an hour. The Huntington Couty Sheriff’s Department posted pictures to their Facebook page Sunday afternoon at around 4:45 p.m. Authorities told travelers to avoid the area of State Road 105 and Chapel Road because deputies are working a motorcycle versus deer accident with injuries. Because of the severity of the crash, the victim had to be airlifted from the scene. Further details about the crash, including the driver’s name have not been released and the crash remains under investigation.
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. – A man was arrested after he allegedly lit himself and his girlfriend on fire during a fight, according to the probable cause affidavit. On Sunday, officers with the South Bend Police Department were called to the 400 block of North Walnut Street for a report that someone was on fire.
AUBURN, Ind. (AP) — Two people have been shot and killed during a suspected burglary in northeastern Indiana. State police say four people confronted a homeowner inside a residence in Auburn about 6 a.m. Sunday. At least one of the four was armed with a gun. The homeowner also was armed with a weapon and […]
ADAMS COUNTY, INDIANA, Ind. — A child died and an adult and two other children were hospitalized Friday after a car hit an Amish buggy in rural Adams County, which is in northeast Indiana. The crash happened at around 2 p.m. on State Road 218 just east of County...
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. – A driver was arrested on drug possession charges following a traffic stop on Tuesday, the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office announced. At 8 p.m., an officer with the Argos Police Department performed a traffic stop with a vehicle in the area of U.S. 31 and Michigan Road.
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Kosciusko County police are investigating after a car flipped Friday, leaving the driver dead and a child injured. Just after 2:30 p.m., emergency crews in Kosciusko County were dispatched to a single-vehicle rollover crash west of Milford. The investigation found a 2013 Cadillac XTS...
CASS COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The Cass County Sheriff's Office now seeks information about a shooting that happened late Friday evening. Around 11:30 p.m. Friday, Cass County received a 9-1-1 call from a friend of the victim who was present at the time of the shooting at the France Park beach in Logansport.
ELKHART, Ind. -- Elkhart Police are investigating a hit and run involving a pedestrian that happened Friday afternoon. Around 6:15 p.m., police were called to Indiana and Benham avenues for a rash involving a pedestrian. The victim told police she was crossing the street when a black SUV headed westbound...
