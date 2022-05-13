ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elkhart, IN

Elkhart man killed in motorcycle crash

By 16 News Now
WNDU
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - One man is dead after a crash in Elkhart County on Thursday....

www.wndu.com

WNDU

One dead after fatal crash in La Grange Township

CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - One is dead after a fatal crash in La Grange Township on Wednesday. The Cass County Sheriff’s Department was called to the scene on Dailey Rd., north of Pokagon Highway around 3 p.m. According to officials, first responders found two vehicles that had hit...
CASS COUNTY, MI
inkfreenews.com

Passenger Injured In High-Speed Motorcycle Pursuit With Police

PIERCETON — A Columbia City man was arrested on three charges after speeding on a motorcycle, resulting in injury to his passenger. Kenneth D. Koser, 36, 5300 N. 375W, Columbia City, is charged with resisting law enforcement in a vehicle, a level 5 felony; criminal recklessness, a level 6 felony; and reckless driving, a class A misdemeanor.
COLUMBIA CITY, IN
WANE-TV

Chase ends in Kosciusko ditch; driver arrested

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A Leesburg man was arrested after police said he sped off from a traffic stop and ultimately crashed in a water-filled ditch earlier this week. Around 10 p.m. Monday, an Indiana State Police trooper tried to stop a 2017 Jeep for a moving violation...
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

Crash overturns cement truck on US 27

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)– A crash involving a cement truck occurred at the intersection of Flatrock Rd. and US 27 just before 4 p.m. on Tuesday. According to Indiana State Police Sgt. Brian Walker, the crash occurred between a Ford Escape and a cement truck after the driver of the Ford Escape failed to yield at the intersection and crossed into oncoming southbound traffic on US 27.
FORT WAYNE, IN
abc57.com

Truck crashes through house on U.S. 35 Tuesday

LA PORTE, Ind. – A truck crashed through a home along U.S. 35 on Tuesday, triggering a gas leak that shut down traffic. All lanes were closed between 300 S and 400 S on Tuesday afternoon following the incident. The owner of the home said everyone involved is okay.
LA PORTE, IN
WNDU

Two dead after fatal crash in Cass County

CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Two motorcyclists are dead following an early morning crash in Cass County, Michigan. According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Department, it happened around 4:30 a.m. at the intersection of U.S. 12 and Baldwin Prairie Rd. in Porter Township on Monday. The two motorcyclists were...
CASS COUNTY, MI
abc57.com

Suspect in fatal shooting in South Bend arrested, victim identified

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Police have arrested the suspect and identified the victim in the fatal shooting that happened Tuesday night in the 100 block of S. Michigan Street. The victim was identified as 32-year-old Kaylynn Davidson, according to South Bend Police. The suspect was identified as 26-year-old Kimarie Wright.
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

Garbage truck demolishes house in La Porte County

A garbage truck crashed completely through the side of a house in La Porte County this afternoon. Miraculously, a woman and her baby were not seriously injured. The crash happened on U.S. 35 near 400 South at Kingsbury early this afternoon. La Porte County Sheriff John Boyd said one of...
LA PORTE, IN
WNDU

5 new officers sworn into South Bend Police Department

Dr. Theodore Stevens, who currently serves as the superintendent of the South Central Community School Corporation in LaPorte County, has been offered the role as School City of Mishawaka’s next superintendent. Goshen Junior High School student arrested after bringing knife to school. Updated: 12 minutes ago. Officials say there...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WOWO News

Severe Motorcycle VS Deer Incident Sunday In Huntington

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WOWO): Authorities are investigating a crash that caused a road closure in Huntington for about an hour. The Huntington Couty Sheriff’s Department posted pictures to their Facebook page Sunday afternoon at around 4:45 p.m. Authorities told travelers to avoid the area of State Road 105 and Chapel Road because deputies are working a motorcycle versus deer accident with injuries. Because of the severity of the crash, the victim had to be airlifted from the scene. Further details about the crash, including the driver’s name have not been released and the crash remains under investigation.
HUNTINGTON, IN
abc57.com

Man accused of lighting girlfriend, himself on fire

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. – A man was arrested after he allegedly lit himself and his girlfriend on fire during a fight, according to the probable cause affidavit. On Sunday, officers with the South Bend Police Department were called to the 400 block of North Walnut Street for a report that someone was on fire.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Police: Indiana homeowner fatally shoots 2 suspected burglars

AUBURN, Ind. (AP) — Two people have been shot and killed during a suspected burglary in northeastern Indiana. State police say four people confronted a homeowner inside a residence in Auburn about 6 a.m. Sunday. At least one of the four was armed with a gun. The homeowner also was armed with a weapon and […]
AUBURN, IN
WANE-TV

1 dead, 5-year-old injured after car flips in Kosciusko County

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Kosciusko County police are investigating after a car flipped Friday, leaving the driver dead and a child injured. Just after 2:30 p.m., emergency crews in Kosciusko County were dispatched to a single-vehicle rollover crash west of Milford. The investigation found a 2013 Cadillac XTS...
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
WLFI.com

Investigators search for tips in France Park shooting

CASS COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The Cass County Sheriff's Office now seeks information about a shooting that happened late Friday evening. Around 11:30 p.m. Friday, Cass County received a 9-1-1 call from a friend of the victim who was present at the time of the shooting at the France Park beach in Logansport.
CASS COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

Elkhart Police investigating hit and run involving pedestrian

ELKHART, Ind. -- Elkhart Police are investigating a hit and run involving a pedestrian that happened Friday afternoon. Around 6:15 p.m., police were called to Indiana and Benham avenues for a rash involving a pedestrian. The victim told police she was crossing the street when a black SUV headed westbound...
ELKHART, IN

