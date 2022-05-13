Musketeers focused on self-improvement before first Clark Cup finals since 2017

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Following their three-game sweep of Tri-City in the USHL Western Conference finals, the Sioux City Musketeers have had the last two days to mentally prepare for the team’s first Clark Cup final appearance since 2017. Part of that mental preparation has been focused inward, as the team awaited Thursday night’s Eastern Conference final game five to determine their opponent.

Without another team to focus on, Sioux City decided to make sure that they were doing everything they could to sharpen their game, rather than worry about what they might need to do because of how their potential opponent will play. The Musketeers enter the Clark Cup finals winners of four in a row, and five of their last six postseason games.

Game one of the Clark Cup finals is set for Sunday at 3:05 when Sioux City will host the Madison Capitols.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.