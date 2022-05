The Greenwich Real Estate Market by Neighborhood – April 2022. In April 2019, things were not looking good for the Greenwich real estate market. We were in the sixth year of declining sales, and this was after we had recovered nicely from the Great Recession. The Great Recession caused and all-time sales low of 370 home sales in 2009. By 2013, we had recovered to 724 sales: an impressive recovery in only 4 years. We then had a steady decline for five of the next six years.

GREENWICH, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO