ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Eugene completes safety improvements at Prefontaine Memorial Park, memorabilia returned

By Louis Krauss, Register-Guard
The Register-Guard
The Register-Guard
 3 days ago

The safety improvements at Prefontaine Memorial Park, often referred to as "Pre's Rock," have been completed, and the city of Eugene has returned the various memorabilia items that had been left at the site honoring the track star Steve Prefontaine to the expanded space.

The changes include a new railing to better separate visitors from the road, new double yellow lines on the road and yellow paint on the curb, and an expanded sidewalk and viewing area.

"I think it's just a much more welcoming and safe space for people to come visit the site," Eugene Parks and Open Space Landscape Architect Emily Proudfoot said Monday.

Oregon22: Sponsorships key part of funding $1.2 million for Eugene's riverfront festival

People often go to his memorial site to honor him, leave memorabilia or gain inspiration for their own athleticism. Since the end of November when construction started , Proudfoot said she stored the memorabilia left at the site in her office, which included things such as running shoes, medals and poems, before returning them to the site when work was completed three weeks ago.

"It's sometimes people who ran in this pair of shoes, and it's like they're giving them to the god of running," she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3btd27_0fcVA5of00

With the completion of the new Hayward Field, Proudfoot said there had been a major increase in people visiting the site, and the city wanted to improve safety to the area that previously had no sidewalk. Prefontaine died in 1975 in a car accident where the memorial is located. The athlete was driving down Skyline Boulevard when his convertible jumped the curb, hit the rock wall and flipped.

The memorial park is a 1.3-acre site off a hairpin turn on the boulevard. There is a stone set at the site of the roadside boulder where he died. At the time of his death, he was regarded as the most popular track and field athlete in the world.

Proudfoot said part of the goal of the expanded site will make it so there isn't danger of people standing in the road when they visit, since before there was no sidewalk and was just a curb next to the rock. The entire project cost an estimated $65,000, and the city had been working on the design for several years, Proudfoot said.

Louis Krauss covers breaking news for The Register-Guard. Contact him at lkrauss@registerguard.com , and follow him on Twitter @LouisKraussNews .

This article originally appeared on Register-Guard: Eugene completes safety improvements at Prefontaine Memorial Park, memorabilia returned

Comments / 0

Related
KGW

Queer Affinity Safe Rest Village opens on Southwest Naito

PORTLAND, Ore. — After months of delays, Portland's first Safe Rest Village opened Friday along Southwest Naito Parkway at the south edge of downtown. Like many of the Safe Rest Village sites, it faced controversy. Neighbors opposed it along the way and last week, a neighborhood group said it no longer supported the project after initially welcoming it.
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eugene, OR
Eugene, OR
Government
Local
Oregon Government
kcfmradio.com

Beloved Chief of Florence Police Passes; Glowacki Named Future First Citizen; COVID-19 Cases; Parks Open Up For Input; SOS Postpones Golf Tournament;

The Florence community suffered a great loss this week. The City of Florence released the news of the passing of Florence Police Chief Tom Turner. Turner was surrounded by family on Wednesday. Turner had been the Chief of Police for 7 years. He had been diagnosed with cancer and had been undergoing treatment. City Manager Erin Reynolds said that several weeks ago the city staff had been hopeful for a recovery but then on Friday May 6 moved sooner than they had hoped to place commander pitcher into the role of interim Chief.
FLORENCE, OR
thatoregonlife.com

This Oregon Airbnb Features a Rooftop Hot Tub With a Spectacular View

Have you ever wanted to stay in a lookout tower with a view from high above the rest of the world?. Buena Vista Observatory offers just the thing. Climb to the top of the amply-sized three-story lodge, and the gorgeous landscape of Oregon’s wine country envelops you from the rooftop hot tub.
OREGON STATE
thebroadsideonline.com

Hayden Homes Amphitheater 2022 Concert Season

The line-up for concerts held at the Hayden Homes Amphitheater in 2022 is ever growing this year. Musicians such as Flume, Odesza, LANY, Tenacious D, Ziggy Marley and many others will be performing throughout the course of the summer and into early fall. The Amphitheater was under construction last year...
BEND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorabilia#Track And Field#Urban Construction
canbyfirst.com

Pedestrian Struck, Killed by Train in Downtown Canby

A pedestrian died after being struck by a train around noon Sunday near the railroad crossing at North Ivy Street in downtown Canby, emergency officials have confirmed. The Current has confirmed the victim was a 23-year-old male who lived in Canby. His name has not yet been released. Emergency medical...
CANBY, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Destination Oregon: Harney County

In Southeast Oregon, you’ll find Harney County — the state’s largest in terms of square miles. It boasts beautiful landscapes as well as scenery. On this week’s Destination Oregon, Dave Jones gives us a look at all the county has to offer.
HARNEY COUNTY, OR
hh-today.com

A challenge to the bottle cooperative

The photo above reinforces my contention that one Bottle Drop in Albany is not enough for the demand being put on it by people trying to live up to Oregon’s bottle-and-can-deposit law. The Oregon Beverage Recycling Cooperative, which runs the redemption centers in Albany and elsewhere, invites beverage buyers...
ALBANY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

EXPECT DELAYS ON INTERSTATE 5 BETWEEN GOLD HILL AND ROGUE RIVER

Douglas County residents heading to the Rogue Valley on Thursday can expect delays and congestion on Interstate 5 between Gold Hill and Rogue River. Gary Leaming of the Oregon Department of Transportation said an ODOT contractor continues preserving the asphalt paving by sealing cracks in the roadway. Leaming said the delays will be in the northbound direction between 7:00 a.m. and 9:00 a.m. and southbound from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Track & Field
kptv.com

Oregon Humane Society’s ‘Doggie Dash’ returns

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Oregon Humane Society’s Doggie Dash returned to Waterfront Park in downtown Portland Saturday. The wet weather didn’t stop people and their four-legged friends from showing up. OHS said more than 2,600 people registered for the dash this year. Things were a little different...
PORTLAND, OR
kezi.com

University area residents react to Eugene Police's plan to patrol for parties

EUGENE, Ore.--- Residents near the University of Oregon weighed in on the Eugene Police Department’s plan to provide extra police presence to deter parties this weekend. Many said they feel as though the police’s response to the unruly parties is unwarranted. Jenni Pak lives in an apartment complex one block away from where the most recent party happened.
EUGENE, OR
Herald and News

Chiloquin gets $500K to clean up vacant automotive garage

Eight Oregon communities, including Chiloquin, will share in $4.4 million from the federal Environmental Protection Agency to clean up contaminated buildings and industrial sites. The money comes from the EPA’s Brownfields Program. These are sites across the country where communities haven’t been able to expand or create development projects because...
CHILOQUIN, OR
beachconnection.net

Three Unforgettable Hangouts on Oregon Coast Off the Usual Path

(Oregon Coast) – Sometimes the very best places to visit are the most obscure. Especially on the Oregon coastline, there are some spots that simply have more to offer than you'd think. On top of that, they're off-the-beaten path in many ways, or extremely easy to miss if you don't know what you're looking for.
PACIFIC CITY, OR
The Register-Guard

The Register-Guard

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
278K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Eugene, OR from The Register Guard.

 http://registerguard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy