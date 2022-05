The Wellsboro Baseball team tied Shikellamy in a non-league game during Senior Night on Friday, May 13. "It has been an honor to coach these Seniors," said head coach Steve Adams. "I have had some in the game of baseball since they were 6 years old. Isaac and Dylan joined us in Little league and they fit right in. I always knew these guys would be a special group. We pushed them hard because we wanted to make sure we did everything we could to make them the best ball players they could be. They have met that objective and then some. I’ve been blessed to be around these guys and have gotten to see them grow and know them more than just athletes and I can say they are all outstanding people. Their parents have done a great job with them and I am thankful to have been their coach. It I’ll be tough to not have them all around next year as they have meant the world to me. They are better people than they are players and as players they are great!"

