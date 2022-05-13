ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Want to Work on Your Fitness? City of GR Offering 17 Free Outdoor Fitness Classes Starting May 23

By Janna
98.7 WFGR
98.7 WFGR
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Looking to get active outdoors this summer? The City of Grand Rapids is offering a bunch of free outdoor fitness classes!. City of Grand Rapids Offering Free Fitness Classes for 7th Year. Grand Rapids recently announced the 7th year of free fitness in parks and public spaces across the...

wfgr.com

Comments / 0

Related
98.7 WFGR

Bissell is Throwing A Party in Grand Rapids And Your Dog is Invited

We all love to parties, but lets be honest: don't you feel a little guilty leaving man's best friend at home while you're out having a good time?. Bissell is inviting you (and your dog) to come to their "Blocktail" party to celebrate pets across West Michigan in June, and they're PAWSatively excited to have you and your pup out for some fun.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD TV8

Tour the UP: Beneath the emerald waters of Kitch-iti-kipi

THOMPSON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) — Tucked away in Palms Book State Park lies one of the most popular tourist attractions in the U.P. John Bellaire, a Manistique businessman came across Kitch-iti-kipi, also known as the Big Spring, in 1926. “John Bellaire was a lumberman in Seney, Michigan and when the lumber ran out he bought […]
MANISTIQUE, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fairview, MI
City
Grand Rapids, MI
City
Kalamazoo, MI
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
Local
Michigan Government
Grand Rapids, MI
Lifestyle
Grand Rapids, MI
Government
northernexpress.com

Don’s Drive-In Big D Burger

Opened in 1958, Don’s Drive-In is a Traverse City staple. Specializing in hand-dipped shakes and hearty sandwiches, Don’s menu is old-school carhop fare served with a heaping side of nostalgia. It doesn’t get much more Americana than Don’s classic Big D Burger. Served on a warmed white-bread bun (they’ll toast it for you if you ask), this half-pound behemoth begins with two locally sourced ground-beef patties, perfectly seasoned and prepared to temperature. From there, the add-on options are endless ($9.99+ with extra toppings). Guests can build their burger with the standards for free—this includes lettuce and tomato as well as spreads, onions, and pickles—or choose from cheeses and other extras for an upcharge. Sate your burger craving on Friday, May 20 for Don’s “Fight the Fight Within” fundraiser. Hosted in conjunction with 22 2 NONE and HOPE Lives in Northern Michigan, the event will put 10 percent of all Don’s Drive-in sales toward preventing veteran suicide. 2030 US-31 N, Traverse City, (231) 938-1860, donsdriveinmi.com.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
wkzo.com

Visitors to South Haven reminded of new ordinance regarding pier

SOUTH HAVEN MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Warm temperatures and sunshine have attracted people to the Lake Michigan shoreline once again, but South Haven city officials are reminding those who visit there of a new ordinance regarding the pier. City council members passed the new law in January that places...
SOUTH HAVEN, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Marquardt
Fox17

Tulip Time 2022: Final weekend events

HOLLAND, Mich. — Tulip Time is drawing to a close, but there are still plenty of things to see and do in the festival’s last 48 hours!. Here is the complete event schedule for Tulip Time 2022’s final weekend:. Saturday, May 14. Walking Tours: 8:30 a.m. to...
HOLLAND, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Outdoor Fitness#Health And Fitness#Parks And Rec#Yoga Class
Up North Voice

Spongy moth suppression in Roscommon County meeting planned

ROSCOMMON COUNTY – Spongy moth (formerly known as gypsy moth) are expected to hatch in our area between mid-May and early June, depending on weather. To help residents learn about this invasive species, anticipate what to expect, and learn management strategies, the Roscommon County Gypsy Moth Suppression Program and Michigan State University Extension are hosting an informational meeting on May 17, 5:30-6:30 p.m.
ROSCOMMON COUNTY, MI
1051thebounce.com

Michigan Sushi Restaurant Closes After 35 Years

It’s always sad when a favorite local restaurant closes, but it’s an even bigger heartbreak when that restaurant has been in business for decades. I can think of countless local restaurants that closed over the course of the pandemic, including a few that I was hoping would return but simply haven’t. Even though things are getting back to “normal,” some local spots are still closing.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health & Fitness
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Yoga
98.7 WFGR

Global Water Fest in Grand Rapids Will Feature Large Dragon Boats

If you like boat races and dragons, the two will come together in Grand Rapids on the Grand River this summer. If you are unfamiliar with what a dragon boat is, they are a human-powered watercraft that was originally made in China. They look like the longboats you would see in competition in the Olympics except with a dragon head on the end of the boat.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
go955.com

Information event/picket set for Monday in Three Rivers

THREE RIVERS MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Nurses with the Three Rivers Health-Beacon Health System will hold an information picket and rally on Monday, to bring attention to the ongoing contract negotiations. The event is planned for 4:30 to 6 pm, and will be held at the corner of West...
THREE RIVERS, MI
98.7 WFGR

5 Ways Sunshine Makes You Happier and Healthier

There are risks of getting too much sun but there are also lots of positives sunshine provides humans and here are 5 of them. The Sun is the star at the center of our solar system. Nuclear fusion reactions in its core are what radiate the energy that creates its amazing light and heat.
SCIENCE
98.7 WFGR

98.7 WFGR

Grand Rapids, MI
8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

98.7 WFGR plays the greatest hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy