Mental Health Awareness Month series: Mental Health Awareness for Seniors

It’s often said that the most important relationship we have in life, is the one we have with ourselves. And as Nancy Myers as that all sounds, we have to agree with the sentiment. Unhealthy relationships tend to steer us towards poor self-worth, mental health struggles and unhealthy relationships with other people. Whether consciously or not, we tell ourselves that we don’t deserve better and trivialise our struggles as if they don’t quite matter. Even when things are going good, we can be our own worst critics, self-imposing impossible standards and gettind down on ourselves when we fall behind.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 4 DAYS AGO