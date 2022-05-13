My Dad and Grandad …

[In reply to "The old lady on the banks of the Olentangy turns 100. Most memorable game(s)? 72 win over UM; 77 loss to OU. *" by THE89Alum, posted at 15:11:24 05/12/22]. a trip to the NC on the line. Buckeyes trailed late into the 4th quarter. They needed an interception on the last play to secure the win. It was Tressel ball at it's best. I know the win before at AA was huge but this one was even bigger. Just an amazing, gutsy performance by the Buckeyes and honestly, it had to be hard - as Woody said, 'Anything wasy aint worth a damn!' Been going to Buckeye home games since 1973 and I think that may have been the most important home win during that entire span.

LEWIS CENTER, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO