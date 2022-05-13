ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
My Dad and Grandad …

[In reply to "Snow Bowl? *" by IndianaBuckeye, posted at 15:17:25 05/12/22]. Attended the Snow Bowl. Dad...

Now down 9-6, 5’ remaining in 3rd

[In reply to "Men’s lacrosse vs Cornell" by G-Man, posted at 16:45:08 05/15/22]. Buckeyes have been out scored 9 to 2 after jumping out to a 4-0 lead. Can’t win a face off, can’t prevent an offensive rebound, can’t rotate defensively to stop Cornell’s speedy attack men.
SPORTS
Knox Pages

All aboard the Mount Vernon football train

MOUNT VERNON -- Those of us who grew up in more recent decades are bound to have many memories of seeing (or being on!) football teams on school buses heading off to away games. But, it stands to reason that it wasn't always so. Early school buses were not the...
MOUNT VERNON, OH
theozone.net

2006 UM was wildest game as far as excitement for the game. 2002 UM was most tension.

[In reply to "The old lady on the banks of the Olentangy turns 100. Most memorable game(s)? 72 win over UM; 77 loss to OU. *" by THE89Alum, posted at 15:11:24 05/12/22]. In 2002 for the UM game. Everyone was nervous and on edge because og 96 and 95 games. After the game, people were wild after the game and were tearing down fences and the bars were crazy. Last real tailgate experience of grabbing a 12 pack from 7 eleven and plopping it down right on lane avenue listening to the bands at Hineygate Holiday inn. That Hollbrook wench ruined it.
COLLEGE SPORTS
theozone.net

2002 TTUN game had it all....

[In reply to "The old lady on the banks of the Olentangy turns 100. Most memorable game(s)? 72 win over UM; 77 loss to OU. *" by THE89Alum, posted at 15:11:24 05/12/22]. a trip to the NC on the line. Buckeyes trailed late into the 4th quarter. They needed an interception on the last play to secure the win. It was Tressel ball at it's best. I know the win before at AA was huge but this one was even bigger. Just an amazing, gutsy performance by the Buckeyes and honestly, it had to be hard - as Woody said, 'Anything wasy aint worth a damn!' Been going to Buckeye home games since 1973 and I think that may have been the most important home win during that entire span.
LEWIS CENTER, OH
#American Football
sprintcarandmidget.com

Griffith Ends Attica Sprint Car Drought

ATTICA, Ohio — It‘s been a while since Cale Griffith visited victory lane at Attica Raceway Park. That streak ended Friday as the Sandusky, Ohio, driver, who was the 410 sprint car champion at the track in 2014, led all 30 non-stop laps Friday for the Eric Phillips 34th Anniversary Classic.
ATTICA, OH
theozone.net

Cornell 14-11 in 0° weather

[In reply to "Cornell looks skilled and fast. Who won the game earlier this year. *" by Nickbuck, posted at 17:51:55 05/15/22]. I cannot begin to emphasize how cold it is Ithaca, New York and how much it snows. I do not miss those days. I would estimate that I...
ITHACA, NY
theozone.net

My soon-to-be wife (OSU '90) and I were there, and we were young (and stupid) enough to stay the whole game (m)

[In reply to "It was so miserable it was memorable - and sort of photogenic. 1998 vs PSU was a cold rain-fest too. *" by Mr.C, posted at 16:12:37 05/12/22]. in spite of the ridiculous weather. We had south stands tickets and started the game there but when the front moved in and the cold wind picked up it was blowing from the north right into our faces.
COLUMBUS, OH
theozone.net

Another lowlight was the Illinois game in 92 or 93 where some freshman fumbled the ball twice inside (m)

[In reply to "Very nice. OK, I'll post a couple of lows :-( '96 vs M, '98 vs somebody, '05 TX were all brutal. '00 vs M really felt" by Mr.C, posted at 11:03:50 05/13/22]. the 5 yard line as OSU was about to score and one fumble was run back for a TD...that freshman turned out to be a decent RB for OSU...Eddie George!!! Then he had some great highlights after those miscues!!!
COLLEGE SPORTS
ashlandsource.com

GALLERY: Loudonville High School Prom 2022

Emma Davis is a 2021 graduate of the University of Richmond, from which she holds a bachelor's degree in journalism and leadership studies. Emma reports for Knox Pages and Ashland Source through Report for America.
LOUDONVILLE, OH
theozone.net

So many memories, good and bad. Here are my highs and lows.

[In reply to "The old lady on the banks of the Olentangy turns 100. Most memorable game(s)? 72 win over UM; 77 loss to OU. *" by THE89Alum, posted at 15:11:24 05/12/22]. 1988 first rock concert in the stadium with Pink Floyd. 1995 win over Notre Dame. 1984 Illinois game.
LEWIS CENTER, OH
Alina Andras

3 Great BBQ Restaurants in Ohio

There is no doubt that all of us can make a delicious BBQ at home and enjoy it with our friends and family members. However, from time to time, it's nice to go out and simply enjoy a BBQ that somebody else prepared. And that's what this article is about. If you are looking for great BBQ restaurants in Ohio, we've got you covered. We've put together a list of 3 amazing places in Ohio that you should definitely check out next time you are in the area. Here are our top picks:
OHIO STATE
theozone.net

This will be the key factor in how far OSU goes this season!!! If they can (m)

[In reply to "We need to be able to run the ball btween the tackles. We need a balanced O, esp in Nov… *" by Buck-I, posted at 22:26:51 05/15/22]. run the ball effectively with Henderson & Myan Williams, and possibly Pryor, then OSU could/should be favored to advance to the playoffs, possibly winning it all. They were one stinking game away last year with a RS Frosh QB in Stroud.
COLLEGE SPORTS

