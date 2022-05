The Boston Celtics are headed to Miami. In this episode, Chelsea Sherrod and George Balekji recap the Celtics’ Game 7 win over the Milwaukee Bucks. They dive into the incredible performance of Grant Williams and how he limited Giannis Antetokounmpo while scoring a career-high in points on Sunday. Later on in the podcast, the duo previewed the Eastern Conference finals between the Celtics and Miami Heat.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO