Local MMA program receives donation to continue work with at-risk kids

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A unique program that partners top athletes with students with special needs received some help. The Incredible Adaptive MMA program at Jackson Wink MMA Academy currently helps more than 40 kids with special needs or who are at-risk.

Fiesta Subaru donated more than $6,000 saying they see how passionate the fighters are about helping their students. “They’re usually scared or hesitant.. and within a few months they look forward to coming and parents will say it’s the highlight of their week and the thing they look forward to,” said Pheadra Hudman, Incredible Adaptive MMA.

The program is free so donations help pay the instructors. Coach Mike Winklejohn and his wife created the program after they saw how MMA helped their daughter.

