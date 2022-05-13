ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Politics playing a role in Florida housing boom

By Emily McLeod
WMBB
WMBB
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RA7Mw_0fcV7hZi00

BAY COUNTY, Fla. ( WMBB ) — Florida realtors can’t sell houses fast enough — the Sunshine State is seeing a population boom and local realtors said politics play a big part of it.

The Ticknor family moved to Panama City Beach from Wisconsin in August 2021.

“I want to make the rest of the country, the rest of the world like Florida,” Ross Ticknor said.

He said they lost everything during the COVID-19 pandemic, including his business.

Ex-husband included: PCB home goes viral for quirky Zillow listing

“We were open about a year before the pandemic hit and we had a really good first year and I was super optimistic about it and right around the time when things started to get weird, that was when I was thinking about quitting my regular job and doing that full time,” Ticknor said.

Ticknor started his beverage company Clear Water CBD. Most of his clients were bars and restaurants which weren’t buying as much of his product during COVID-19 lockdowns.

“We went almost a year with almost zero sales,” Ticknor said.

Ticknor eventually sold the company for far less than what he thought it was worth. He and his wife wanted a fresh start, so they set their eyes on Florida.

“She sent me down here to buy a house and then she got on a plane and flew down here in her second trimester at that point and had never, ever been here before and we just feel so blessed to be here,” Ticknor said.

He said their move to Florida gave them new hope.

“We’re getting on our feet, we’re getting back to normal, we just opened up our business my wife is a florist so we are relaunching her floral business which is Upper Grand Design and Floral,” Ticknor said.

The Ticknor’s realtor, John Shook with Exit Sands Realty, said their story is not uncommon.

“A lot of our out of state customers are coming to find a change in politics and a change in crime,” Shook said.

Shook said most buyers are from Missouri, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Illinois. The houses are snapped up almost as soon as they are listed.

“If it stays on the market more than three days, something is wrong,” Shook said.

Shook said the most offers he’s had on a house was 18 offers. It sold at $600,000 which was a record high for the neighborhood.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to mypanhandle.com.

Comments / 2

Related
wfsu.org

Florida strives to uncover lost history, hidden away in forgotten graveyards

Much of Florida's history is literally underfoot. Now there is now a major effort to find and preserve the state's many lost cemeteries where that history resides. Barbara Clark, regional director of the Florida Public Archeology Network, was giving dozens of people a Saturday morning tour of Tallahassee's Old City Cemetery. She stopped at a grave marker for Thomas Brown, who died in 1867.
FLORIDA STATE
disneyfoodblog.com

NEWS: Florida Now Considered the Least Affordable Place to Live in the Country

Florida is now considered the least affordable place to live in the entire country. For those looking for a home in Florida, finding affordable housing may be a challenge. Click Orlando recently reported that due to soaring home prices and rent over the past year, Florida has now become the least affordable location to live in the country.
FLORIDA STATE
WFLA

Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Florida

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises […]
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Local
Florida Business
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Florida Real Estate
Panama City Beach, FL
Real Estate
Panama City Beach, FL
Business
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Florida State
State
Missouri State
City
Panama City Beach, FL
Panama City Beach, FL
Government
State
Illinois State
Panama City Beach, FL
Sports
Local
Florida Government
allears.net

NEWS: Data Reveals That It’s More Expensive Than Ever To Live In Florida

Between controversial legislature, the dissolution of Disney’s Reedy Creek District, and a surge in tourism, Florida has been in the news a lot lately. And, Florida’s housing crisis has also been gaining attention. Recently, both Universal and Disney have announced plans to build new affordable housing communities near Orlando, and now we’ve got some insight as to why these new residential areas may be more important in Florida than ever before.
FLORIDA STATE
spacecoastdaily.com

Arrests In Brevard County: May 14, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Most Alligator Infested Lakes in Florida

An 11-foot alligator caused a traffic jam just NE of Orlando on April 27, 2022. Cars backed up as the alligator made its way across State Road 417. The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office thought the gator probably came from Lake Jesup, which has a reputation as being an alligator infested lake.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Market#Zillow#Clear Water Cbd
cw34.com

The cost of becoming a guardian in Florida

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Karen Berling knows about guardianship firsthand. After watching a family member be placed under a guardianship, she decided to go through the training and become a professional guardian herself. "It's really a powerful position to be in, basically owning someone like a dog,...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
First Coast News

Another way to submit for OUR Florida before deadline

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The deadline to apply for OUR Florida rental assistance is Thursday night. Only applications that have been completely submitted by 10 p.m. on Thursday May 12th will be considered for payments, after that the program will cease accepting new applications. However, in the rush to submit...
FLORIDA STATE
Bay News 9

Patronis reveals proposals to curb home insurance fraud in Florida

TAMPA, Fla. — Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis on Thursday announced five proposals targeting fraud that he will pursue for the Florida Legislature special session on insurance reform that begins May 23. The key legislative proposal would add three more anti-fraud homeowner insurance teams that will investigate and...
FLORIDA STATE
L. Cane

Florida Destinations Make List of Airbnb's Top Summer Destinations

Summer is a popular time of the year for travel. Many children are out of school, and summer is sometimes perceived as a time to slow down and enjoy a vacation in warmer weather. Because of its warm climate and an ample number of attractions, Florida has always been a popular domestic vacation destination. According to Visit Florida, in 2019, out-of-state visitors added a whopping $96.5 billion to Florida's economy. And over 131.4 million visitors made a trip to Florida that year.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

More homeland security money directed to Miami, Orlando, Tampa

The grants help cities train, plan and gear up for potential terrorist attacks. Orlando, Tampa and South Florida will get another round of federal money to pay for anti-terrorism training and programs through the ​​Department of Homeland Security’s Urban Area Security Initiative. Orlando Democratic Rep. Val Demings,...
ORLANDO, FL
WMBB

WMBB

10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Panama City News & Weather | mypanhandle.com

 https://www.mypanhandle.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy