Photos: The sights from the premiere of Husker football documentary, 'Day by Day'

The culmination of two years of work brought North Platte Community College students together for their graduation ceremony on Friday. About 180 students received their degrees, diplomas and certificates at the commencement proceedings at McDonald-Belton campus. Ryan Purdy, president of Mid-Plains Community College recognized former Nebraska Community College Executive Director Greg Adams as winner of the college’s President’s Award. Adams was unable to attend the ceremony because he was attending the graduation of one of his grandchildren.

NORTH PLATTE, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO