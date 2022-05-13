ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Photos: The sights from the premiere of Husker football documentary, 'Day by Day'

By JAIDEN TRIPI Lincoln Journal Star
North Platte Telegraph
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLegendary coach Tom Osborne and several former...

nptelegraph.com

Comments / 0

North Platte Telegraph

Chuck Love officially out from NU women's basketball program

The Nebraska Athletic Department has officially separated from women’s basketball associate head coach Chuck Love, more than 12 weeks after he was suspended with pay. Love hasn’t been with the team since the program announced on Feb. 19 that Love had been suspended with pay due to an undisclosed “personnel matter.”
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Former NU volleyball player Akana transfers to Texas

Former Nebraska volleyball player Keonilei Akana will transfer to Texas, the Longhorns announced on Friday. The news comes about two weeks after Akana entered her name in the NCAA transfer portal database. Akana was a key part of Nebraska’s defense that helped the Huskers reach the national championship match last...
TEXAS STATE
Lincoln, NE
Sports
Local
Nebraska Sports
Local
Nebraska Entertainment
Lincoln, NE
Entertainment
City
Lincoln, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Second annual run honors Tyler Vanderheiden

The second annual Tyler Vanderheiden Memorial 2- and 5-mile run was Saturday at Cody Park. Winners of the 2-mile race were Jake Hasenauer of North Platte (11 minutes, 52 seconds) and Maddie Merritt of Wellfleet (16:35), event director Trudy Merritt said. Winners of the 5-mile run were Kyle Bottom of Hershey (34:06) and Marissa Ramos of North Platte (38:32).
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Hot bats, Olson's arm lead Husker baseball past Illinois to set up 'all hands on deck' rubber match

The Nebraska baseball team kept its postseason hopes alive with an 11-2 win over Illinois on Saturday in Champaign, Illinois. After Illinois pitchers in one stretch retired 15 straight Nebraska batters on Friday, the Huskers scored in five straight frames Saturday, starting with Max Anderson's two-run home run to open the scoring in the top of the third inning.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Person
Tom Osborne
North Platte Telegraph

Raise a glass to the memory of Willow Springs Distillery in Omaha

A whiskey shot and a beer aren’t necessary to hear the stories of Omaha pioneer distillery Willow Springs and the Iler family. But those libations helped fuel many a tall tale in a railroad or cow town. “Willow Springs whiskey was the barrel beverage of all the saloons on...
OMAHA, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Winning numbers drawn in 'MyDaY' game

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Nebraska Lottery's "MyDaY" game were:. (Month: five; Day: two; Year: sixty-seven) Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
LINCOLN, NE
#Nebraska Football#Day By Day#Football Players#Documentary#Husker
North Platte Telegraph

Editorial: Thank you, but we can govern ourselves here in Nebraska

Two time-honored Nebraska truisms held up once more in Tuesday’s primary election, making them ripe for repetition to the so-called professional handlers and out-of-state observers. » Never, ever, put Nebraskans in a box based on how the rest of the country thinks. » Skip the splashy out-of-state or...
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Telegraph

North Platte Community College celebrates graduates

The culmination of two years of work brought North Platte Community College students together for their graduation ceremony on Friday. About 180 students received their degrees, diplomas and certificates at the commencement proceedings at McDonald-Belton campus. Ryan Purdy, president of Mid-Plains Community College recognized former Nebraska Community College Executive Director Greg Adams as winner of the college’s President’s Award. Adams was unable to attend the ceremony because he was attending the graduation of one of his grandchildren.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Telegraph

'The bigger pandemic' — Nebraska is in a mental health crisis, but many are struggling to find care

The everyday grind of law school was beginning to wear on Andy Page. The Omaha native was closing in on his law degree at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln when he began to feel overwhelmed. He was stressed and had trouble focusing. On top of his studies, Page volunteered at an immigration law clinic and worked part time, a combined commitment of 60-70 hours a week.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Nebraska to pay $479,000 to settle inmate death lawsuit

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska has agreed to pay $479,000 to the family of a “talkative” Scottsbluff man who was strangled to death in 2017 by a fellow inmate who didn't want a cellmate . The lawsuit filed by Terry Berry Jr.'s family against prison officials they...
LINCOLN, NE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Sports
North Platte Telegraph

High gusts knock over trees, blow down fences in central Nebraska

LEXINGTON — A potent low pressure system created severe winds throughout central Nebraska, coughing up a dust storm that spread across eastern Colorado and Nebraska and powered thunderstorms in central and eastern Nebraska. Rain caused a severe drop in visibility while the winds howled from the south. National Weather...
LEXINGTON, NE
North Platte Telegraph

24 receive degrees at annual North Platte Community College nursing program pinning

North Platte Community College nursing program graduates received their pins on Friday at a ceremony in the McDonald-Belton Gymnasium on the South Campus. Photos: 24 receive degrees at annual North Platte Community College nursing program pinning. Twenty-four nursing students received their associate’s degree in nursing. Student speakers Alexis Marie...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Patrol: Broken Bow woman, ex-husband dead in murder-suicide

BROKEN BOW, Neb. (AP) — Investigators believe a Broken Bow woman found dead in her home early Friday morning was killed by her ex-husband, who later killed himself, the Nebraska State Patrol reported. Police found the body of 45-year-old Angie Miller in her Broken Bow home just before 2...
BROKEN BOW, NE

