Overton gets 1st win, Reds beat Pirates 4-0 for 1st shutout

By Associated Press
 3 days ago

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Connor Overton got his first major league win and combined with two relievers on a four-hitter...

Reds rookie Greene, reliever no-hitter thru 8, Pirates lead

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Cincinnati Reds rookie Hunter Greene has been pulled from the game with a no-hitter in progress with one out in the eighth inning against Pittsburgh. Greene was taken out after a pair of one-out walks in the eighth boosted his pitch count to 118. Art Warren relieved Greene and gave up a walk and an RBI grounder that put the Pirates ahead 1-0 at PNC Park.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Thompson takes no-hitter into sixth as Pirates beat Reds 3-1

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Zach Thompson took a no-hitter into the sixth inning and Daniel Vogelbach homered to lead the Pittsburgh Pirates to a 3-1 victory over the Cincinnati Reds. Brandon Drury broke up the no-hit bid by lining a clean single to right field with two outs. That was the only hit allowed by Thompson in six innings. He had three walks and three strikeouts while throwing 76 pitches and combining with Wil Crowe, Chris Stratton and David Bednar on a four-hitter. Thompson ran his scoreless innings streak to 12. The Reds’ three-game winning streak ended.
Comeback Rangers ready to face Penguins in Game 7

The New York Rangers were on the brink of elimination when they came back from Pittsburgh earlier in the week after two bad losses on the road. After two spirited comeback wins, they return home for a deciding Game 7 at Madison Square Garden on Sunday night with some momentum on their side. Clawing back from a deficit is nothing new for these Rangers. They had 27 comeback wins during the regular season which was just two fewer than league-leading Florida. The Penguins could get a boost with the possible return of injured players Sidney Crosby, Tristan Jarry and Rickard Rakell.
Blackmon, Hilliard, McMahon power Rockies past Royals 10-4

DENVER (AP) — Charlie Blackmon, Sam Hilliard and Ryan McMahon hit home runs, Germán Márquez overcame one rough inning for his first victory this season and the Colorado Rockies snapped a five-game skid by beating the Kansas City Royals 10-4. Salvador Pérez hit a two-run homer in the third, the only frame in which the Royals scored off Márquez who went six innings and allowed three runs and three hits. He struck out six and walked one. Bobby Witt Jr. homered for the second time this season. Whit Merrifield had an RBI single while extending his Royals record by playing in his 500th consecutive game.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Luis Cessa
Art Warren
Hernandez, Jansen HR as Jays beat Rays to end 5-game skid

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Teoscar Hernandez and Danny Jansen homered in the eighth inning and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Tampa Bay Rays 5-1 to end a five-game skid. Hernandez, who missed three weeks with a sore left oblique, hit his second homer of the season. Jansen was activated Saturday after being sidelined for more than a month with a strained left oblique and hit his third homer in only his ninth at-bat this year. Both homers came off Ryan Thompson, who also gave up singles to Santiago Espinal and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. in the decisive four-run inning.
Harper, Phillies continue to roll with 8-3 win over Dodgers

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Bryce Harper homered at Dodger Stadium for the third straight game and the Philadelphia Phillies went deep four times in an 8-3 victory over the reeling Los Angeles Dodgers. Jean Segura, Kyle Schwarber and Rhys Hoskins also hit home runs off Dodgers starter Julio Urías. Philadelphia has won four straight and five of six. It looks for its first four-game sweep at Chavez Ravine since 1985 on Sunday. Ranger Suárez went a season-high seven innings and won for the third time in his last four starts. Mookie Betts had a solo shot for Los Angeles, who have dropped four straight for the first time since last June.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Ohtani hits 100th homer as Angels beat A’s 9-1 for DH split

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani hit his 100th career home run, Taylor Ward hit a grand slam and the Los Angeles Angels salvaged a split of a day-night doubleheader by beating the the Oakland Athletics 9-1 in the nightcap. The A’s won the opener 4-3 when Luis Barrera overcame a couple of earlier blunders by hitting a walk-off, three-run shot for his first career home run. The Angels took little time to rebound in the second game with Ward hitting his second slam of the season in a five-run second inning. Ohtani then got in on the action in the fifth inning when he hit his milestone homer.
OAKLAND, CA
Red Sox get 1st series victory in month, win 11-3 at Texas

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Boston Red Sox have their first series victory in a month. J.D. Martinez extended his career-best on-base streak to 31 games with a first-inning homer and 42-year-old Rich Hill pitched into the seventh inning for the Red Sox in an 11-3 win at Texas. Rafael Devers also homered for Boston, which has won the first two in the three-game series. Kiké Hernández drove in three runs. The Red Sox had gone 0-6-2 in their last eight series since taking two of three at Detroit from April 11-13. Martinez went deep off rookie Glenn Otto.
BOSTON, MA
Catching on quick: Mazeika’s HR lifts Mets over Mariners 5-4

NEW YORK (AP) — Patrick Mazeika hit a tiebreaking homer leading off the seventh inning in his first major league game this season, and the New York Mets beat the sloppy Seattle Mariners 5-4. Starling Marte tripled, doubled, singled and scored three times for the Mets, who squandered a 4-0 lead when Jesse Winker tied it with a three-run homer off Chasen Shreve in the top of the seventh. Mazeika, batting ninth, laced the first pitch from reliever Andrés Muñoz inside the right-field foul pole for his second career home run. New York’s third-string catcher was called up from the minors Friday when top backstop James McCann went on the injured list.
SEATTLE, WA
Gomes hits HR, go-ahead single to lift Cubs over D-backs 4-2

PHOENIX (AP) — Yan Gomes hit a solo homer and added a go-ahead single in the ninth inning to lift the Chicago Cubs over the Arizona Diamondbacks 4-2. The Cubs have won three out of their past five games. That is welcome good news for the franchise after it dropped eight of nine. The game was tied at 1 until the Cubs sent eight batters to the plate in the decisive ninth. Willson Contreras walked, Seiya Suzuki singled and Ian Happ walked to load the bases with no outs, bringing up Gomes, who lined a single into center to make it 2-1.
CHICAGO, IL
Astros’ 11-game winning streak ends, Nationals romp 13-6

WASHINGTON (AP) — Yadiel Hernandez and Maikel Franco homered and the Washington Nationals ended the Houston Astros’ 11-game winning streak with a 13-6 romp. Manager Dusty Baker and the Astros fell one game short of matching the franchise-record 12-game winning string achieved in 1999, 2004 and 2018. The Houston staff fashioned a 0.91 ERA during this recent run, but Nelson Cruz and the Nationals collected 14 hits and five walks against five pitchers. Starter Cristian Javier was tagged for seven runs and eight hits over 3 2/3 innings — the Astros had allowed a total of four runs over their past five games.
HOUSTON, TX
Pittsburgh Pirates
Cincinnati Reds
Sports
Olave eager to team with Thomas in Saints’ rebuilt pass game

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — Chris Olave just arrived in New Orleans. Michael Thomas will be returning soon. The two former Ohio State stars are central figures in a rebuilt Saints receiving corps designed to improve the NFL’s least productive passing game in 2021 with 187.4 yards per game. Olave was the Saints’ top draft choice last month and No. 11 overall. He caught 65 passes for 936 yards and 13 touchdowns for the Buckeyes last season. He’s getting his first taste of the NFL as he participates in New Orleans’ rookie minicamp this weekend. Olave also spent a week and a half in Los Angeles working with Thomas.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Robert RBI hit in 9th, Chisox end Yanks’ 5-game win string

CHICAGO (AP) — Luis Robert singled off Aroldis Chapman to drive in the winning run in the ninth inning and Chicago White Sox edged the Yankees 3-2, stopping New York’s five-game winning streak. The Yankees, with the best record in the majors, had totaled 25 runs in taking the first two games of the series. They rallied for the tying run in the ninth inning, but a baserunning mistake cost them a chance to score more. With one out in the Chicago ninth, Tim Anderson singled and Yoán Moncada walked against Chapman. Robert followed with his big hit, setting off a lively celebration on the field. Moncada homered and Dallas Keuchel threw five shutout innings for the White Sox, who have won eight of 11. New York had won 19 of 22.
CHICAGO, IL
Cortes pitches 8 crisp innings as Yankees beat White Sox 5-1

CHICAGO (AP) — Nestor Cortes pitched a career-high eight innings and the New York Yankees took advantage of Michael Kopech’s one wild stretch by beating the Chicago White Sox 5-1. New York managed just two hits: a second-inning single for Isiah Kiner-Falefa and a two-run homer by Joey Gallo in the ninth. But it was more than enough, thanks to the crafty Cortes. The 27-year-old left-hander allowed three hits, struck out seven and walked none. Adam Engel homered for Chicago, and Kopech pitched six innings of one-hit ball. He gave up four walks, and the Yankees took advantage.
CHICAGO, IL
Perez hits 2-run single in 9th, Royals overtake Rockies 8-7

DENVER (AP) — Salvador Perez hit a go-ahead, two-run single in the ninth inning and the Kansas City Royals recovered from blowing a six-run lead to beat the Colorado Rockies 8-7. Bobby Witt Jr., Whit Merrifield and Emmanuel Rivera homered for the Royals, who took two of three from Colorado. The Rockies overcame a 6-0 deficit by scoring seven times in the seventh. Andrew Benintendi drew a leadoff walk from Rockies closer Daniel Bard in the ninth and Ryan O’Hearn singled. A wild pitch and a one-out walk to Michael A. Taylor loaded the bases for Perez, who laced a single to left field.
DENVER, CO
Castillo fans Alonso with bases full, M’s beat Mets 8-7

NEW YORK (AP) — Diego Castillo struck out Pete Alonso on a 3-2 slider to strand the bases loaded after the New York Mets had rallied for two runs in the ninth inning, and the Seattle Mariners held on for an 8-7 win. Rookie Julio Rodríguez had his first four-hit game and Mike Ford had a two-run single in a three-run fourth for his first Mariners hit. Seattle matched a season high with 16 hits, including at least one by each starter. The Mariners won their first road series this year and the Mets lost for the first time in 10 series.
SEATTLE, WA
Schwindel’s go-ahead hit in 9th lifts Cubs over Arizona

PHOENIX (AP) — Frank Schwindel hit a tiebreaking single in the ninth inning and the Chicago Cubs beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 3-2. Patrick Wisdom and Rafael Ortega also homered for the Cubs, who have won four of six after a 3-14 stretch. Wisdom doubled to deep center field to lead off the ninth against Ian Kennedy and Schwindel reached out and hit a soft line drive over first base. Arizona lost its first series in six. The Diamondbacks had won their previous last five one-run games — they are 7-4 in one-run games this season after going was 10-31 in such games last season.
PHOENIX, AZ
Chapman error sets up Rays’ big inning in 3-0 win over Jays

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Matt Chapman’s throwing error allowed Tampa Bay to break a scoreless tie in the sixth inning, and the Rays went on to beat the Toronto Blue Jays 3-0. Jeffrey Springs combined with four relievers on a five-hitter for the Rays, who took two of three from Toronto. Matt Wisler took over with two outs in the fifth and worked 1 1/3 scoreless innings to get the win. Andrew Kittredge pitched the ninth for his fifth save in seven attempts. Chapman, a three-time Gold Glove-winning third baseman, threw wildly to second base with one out in the sixth, enabling Brandon Lowe to score.
Gavin Lux gets 2-run double, Dodgers surge past Phils 5-4

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Gavin Lux atoned for an early fielding mistake with a walk-off, two-run double in the ninth inning, and the Los Angeles Dodgers avoided a four-game sweep with a 5-4 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies. Cody Bellinger got a two-out triple off Corey Knebel and Chris Taylor walked before Lux drove them both home with a double to the right field corner. Mookie Betts had a homer and an RBI double for the Dodgers, who avoided their first five-game skid since April 2019. Aaron Nola left with a 4-2 lead after throwing seven innings of four-hit ball, but Philadelphia’s latest bullpen misadventure doomed its four-game winning streak.
LOS ANGELES, CA

