Brayden Village residents want traffic light, no taproom

FORT MILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Anyone living in Fort Mill knows Highway 160 is a traffic nightmare.

“It’s very dangerous, there are several wrecks, probably at least four wrecks per month on average,” Marcie Tsiukes, a resident in the neighborhood.

Neighbors in Brayden Village say with more development coming to the area, the intersection of Brayden Parkway and Highway 160 desperately needs a traffic light.

“When I go and we walk with my friends around that area, its heavily trafficked, cause a lot of people often cut through the neighborhood to get to light on the other side cause there’s no light there, so often times they speed or they don’t watch where they’re going, so there’s been countless times where me and my friends have almost gotten run over by negligent drivers,” said Mary Elena Baldassarre, a 15-year-old resident.

Neighbors say they’ve contacted DOT, who told them there wasn’t enough traffic to accommodate a stop light and they would come back when the commercial plaza next to the neighborhood was full.

Tsiukes says at that time, there were only two tenants in the plaza. Now it’s nearly full, there’s way more traffic but still no light.

“It is a concern about the traffic and the parking, it is of course the traffic is overflowing into the small streets of the neighborhood to exit at the one light at there is,” she said.

She says on top of heavy traffic, and no traffic light or speed bumps to slow drivers down, a restaurant bar wants to move in just 80 feet from the neighborhood property line.

Several residents met with the York County Zoning Board of Appeals to urge the board to deny the request.

“To have an outdoor patio serving alcohol, strictly alcohol, so close to residents strictly impacts our quality of life and the peace,” Tsiukes said.

The board denied the appeal saying the restaurant bar partners didn’t meet the special variances of distance from the neighborhood, heavy light pollution, and possible noise. And no traffic light would not serve the community well.

“I’m happy that they listened and took into consideration people’s privacy and their homes.”

Tsiukes says eventually something will fill that stop, since the taproom was denied, and hopefully DOT will come out after that. She’s hoping nothing bad happens before then.

