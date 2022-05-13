ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wheeling, WV

Park Wins Elimination Game Over John Marshall

By Scott Nolte
 3 days ago

WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Park kept their season alive with a 6-5 win in nine innings over John Marshall in the AAA region one section one tournament.

With the game tied at five in the bottom of the ninth Luke Marsh led off with a double. Following an intentional walk to Gian Degenova, Braydon Kupsky singled into left field scoring pinch runner Will James.

The Patriots will face Morgantown Friday in the sectional final, they would have to beat the Mohigans twice to earn the sectional championship.

WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

