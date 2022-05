Hampton knew from the very beginning it was going to be a battle for the District 1-A baseball title being played at David Crockett High School on Thursday. But Hampton has never and will never back down from a challenge as the U-H Bucs jumped out front 2-0 in the bottom of the second inning and made that lead hold up to the bottom of the sixth inning when the Bucs put three insurance runs on the board and held off Hampton for a 5-0 win.

