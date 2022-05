Clemson (32-19, 10-15 ACC) scored three runs in the first inning and never looked back in an 8-2 win over No. 12 Virginia (36-13, 15-11 ACC) on Sunday. Just as it did in Game 1, Clemson posted three runs in the top of the first inning, collecting four hits and capitalizing on a pair of UVA defensive miscues. The Cavaliers committed a season-high four errors in the contest, the first four-error game since the 2020 season. Including the Clemson series opener, UVA had come back to win in the three previous games an opponent has scored three runs in its first at bat.

CLEMSON, SC ・ 8 HOURS AGO