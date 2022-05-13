‘It’s a freakish-type incident’: Woman found dead in septic tank

An Umatilla woman reportedly squatted and urinated in her clothes after failing a series of field sobriety exercises during her drunk-driving arrest early Thursday. Heather Lee Doherty, 45, of 41922 Thomas Boat Landing Road, was charged with DUI after being pulled over around 2:15 a.m. in an active construction zone on State Road 19 at McKinley Drive. The inside lane of the roadway was coned off for about 2 miles and a Florida Highway Patrol trooper was assisting with traffic control with his vehicle lights active. The trooper was standing alongside two flaggers who were assigned the duty to stop traffic because construction workers and equipment were in the roadway further north, according to the FHP report.

UMATILLA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO