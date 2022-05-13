ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

‘It’s a freakish-type incident’: Woman found dead in septic tank

By Rick Adams, Jordan Gartner
Mysuncoast.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB/Gray News) - Florida officials said a 74-year-old woman was found dead in a septic tank in her front yard on Thursday. North Port Police Department spokesperson...

www.mysuncoast.com

Comments / 1

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Septic Tanks#Wwsb#Martin Septic Service#Gray Media Group Inc
blackchronicle.com

Body of missing woman found off Florida Keys

KEY WEST, Fla. – Officials are investigating after the body of a missing woman was found off the coast of the Florida Keys. According to the U.S. Coast Guard, a good Samaritan found the body of 28-year-old Jewel Hammond Friday afternoon, approximately 200 yards off Mule Key, which is west of Key West.
KEY WEST, FL
WDIO-TV

Toddler weighing under 10 pounds dies; parents arrested

DAVENPORT, Fla. (AP) - The parents of a 2-year-old Florida girl who died weighing less than 10 pounds are accused of negligent child abuse. Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd says the 57-year-old father and 35-year-old mother were arrested Tuesday. Deputies responding to a call about an unresponsive child found the girl dead in an inflatable pool being used as a playpen.
POLK COUNTY, FL
leesburg-news.com

Woman urinates in her clothes during DUI arrest

An Umatilla woman reportedly squatted and urinated in her clothes after failing a series of field sobriety exercises during her drunk-driving arrest early Thursday. Heather Lee Doherty, 45, of 41922 Thomas Boat Landing Road, was charged with DUI after being pulled over around 2:15 a.m. in an active construction zone on State Road 19 at McKinley Drive. The inside lane of the roadway was coned off for about 2 miles and a Florida Highway Patrol trooper was assisting with traffic control with his vehicle lights active. The trooper was standing alongside two flaggers who were assigned the duty to stop traffic because construction workers and equipment were in the roadway further north, according to the FHP report.
UMATILLA, FL
WCTV

76-year-old man killed in Taylor County crash

TAYLOR COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A Largo man died Friday afternoon after losing control of his pickup truck while driving through a curve. Florida Highway Patrol said the man was traveling north County Road 361 (Keaton Beach Road) around 4:45 p.m. when he failed to adjust on a curve. The...
TAYLOR COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

One dead, two injured in two-vehicle crash in Bay County

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - If you’re traveling in Panama City you’ll need to avoid the intersection of 23rd Street and Highway 231. Panama City Police Department tells NewsChannel 7 they are investigating a fatal crash in that area. Officers with the Panama City Police Department were dispatched...
WESH

Woman killed in rollover crash on I-95 in Melbourne, troopers say

MELBOURNE, Fla. — An Orlando woman has died and two others were injured in a crash that happened along I-95 in Melbourne near the Pineda Causeway. Florida Highway Patrol says the 32-year-old woman was driving northbound when she lost control around 5:30 a.m. Saturday. She hit a guardrail and...
MELBOURNE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy