ARNOLD (KMOV) - The family of a pregnant MoDOT worker who was killed while on the job is on a mission to prevent another tragedy. Kaitlyn Anderson and James Brooks were killed in a crash on Telegraph Road near I-255 in November; another MoDOT worker, Michael Brown, was injured. Anderson was pregnant with her son Jaxx. Anderson’s family held a walk at Arnold City Park Saturday to honor the victims and push for better road safety. Around 250 people attended the first “Slow Down, Move Over 5K.”

ARNOLD, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO