Complete Performance Powers Vols Over Georgia in Game One of Series

KNOXVILLE, Tenn.– Top-ranked Tennessee Baseball (D1) faced off against SEC East rival Georgia on Thursday for the series opener of the Vols' final regular season home series. UT was victorious in game one, achieving a 5-2 win over the Bulldogs with a complete performance.

Blake Burke was outstanding at the plate for Tennessee, going 3-4 with two home runs and a single. Burke got the starting nod at DH and took full advantage, showing off his power to hit two long balls that proved to be the difference.

The Vols pitching staff showed its dominance once again. Dollander did excellent starting on the mound, giving up only three hits and one run in six innings. Burns relieved Dollander to start the seventh for his first relief appearance of the season. The freshman struck out three of four batters before allowing a run in the eighth. Redmond Walsh took over the mound in a two-out, runner on third situation in the bottom of the eighth and logged a crucial strikeout to keep the Vols' two-run lead.

Walsh went on to earn the save, the 22nd of his career, putting him one save away from tying Todd Helton's program record of 23 career saves.

A recap of Tennessee's complete win to improve to 44-6, 21-4 on the season is below.

Dollander Excels Early, Vols Waste Leadoff Double in First

For the first time in a series opener all season, Chase Dollander got the start on the mound for Tennessee. Dollander had command early on the mound, retiring the Bulldogs in order with a pair of strikeouts and a flyout in the first.

Dollander's pitches rested in the high 90s mph range, as the sophomore looked as in control as he did before his injury. The Georgia Southern transfer continued to deal in the second inning, retiring the Bulldogs in order and adding two more strikeouts.

In the bottom of the first at the plate, the Vols got on base quickly with a leadoff double from Seth Stephenson, but Georgia starter Nolan Crisp retired the side after the double to strand Stephenson.

Trey Lipscomb is One Step Closer to Making History

After Dollander retired the Bulldogs in order in the top of the second, Tennessee quickly struck first in the bottom of the frame with a leadoff solo blast from Trey Lipscomb.

Lipscomb's homer gave Tennessee a quick 1-0 lead in Lindsey Nelson Stadium, and the energy in Knoxville went through the roof as the senior rounded the bases.

The Maryland native now has 20 bombs on the season, putting four homers away from tying the single-season program record set by Sonny Cortez in 1998 (24). Lipscomb is the first Vol to hit 20 homers in a season since 2009, when Cody Hawn recorded 22 home runs.

Blake Burke got on base on his first at-bat of the evening, but Tennessee couldn't do anything with it to end the second.

Georgia and Tennessee Trade Runs

In the top of the third inning, the Bulldogs got on the board with a one-out solo home run from third baseman and eight-hole hitter Cole Tate. Tate was the first Bulldog to find any success at the plate against Dollander and is only the sixth baseball player to take Dollander yard.

Dollander quickly rebounded to retire the next two batters to end the top of the frame, and the top of Tennessee's order was due up in the bottom of the third.

Stephenson delivered his second hit of the evening with a hard-hit single to shortstop. Stephenson was able to advance to third thanks to a single from Lipcius, but a base-running blunder from the super-senior resulted in the first out of the inning. Lipcius rounded first and flirted with heading to second but decided against it. However, the throw from Georgia's RF Chaney Rogers was in time to get Lipcius out on his way back to first.

The Vols were able to plate another when Jordan Beck dribbled an RBI groundout to shortstop, giving Tennessee the lead heading into the fourth.

Burke Shows Off Power to Extend Tennessee's Lead

Chase Dollander once again retired the Bulldogs in order in the top of the fourth, and Blake Burke left the yard with a bomb to right-center to give Tennessee a two-run lead in the bottom of the frame.

Burke was clearly early with his swing, but it did not matter. The freshman showed off his power with a 398 ft. mammoth shot for his eighth homer of the year. Eight Vols now have eight home runs on the season.

Evan Russell also got on in the fourth, but UT couldn't bring him home.

Dollander Continues to Deal, Burns Comes Out of the Pen

Chase Dollander proved that he was deserving of the series-opening start, giving Georgia's bats fits into the sixth inning. Dollander's day was done after a fabulous six-inning outing, as Chase Burns came on to pitch for Tennessee in the top of the seventh.

Burns struck out the side around a one-out single in the seventh, as the freshman looked terrific out of the pen.

Georgia's struggles at the plate were not alone, though, as Jordan Beck grounded into a double play to waste a one-out Luc Lipcius walk in the fifth, and Crisp retired UT in order in the sixth.

But after the stretch, Blake Burke made his appearance known once again.

Burke Crushes Second Homer

Georgia made a pitching change to begin the bottom of the seventh, as junior RHP Michael Polk came on to pitch for the Bulldogs.

And his first batter was Blake Burke, a crusher for Polk, as Burke immediately sent a baseball well over the right-field wall for his second homer of the evening.

Burke's homer gave him nine on the season in only 53 at-bats. Seventeen percent of the time Burke has approached the plate this season, he has left the yard. In SEC play, Burke has three homers in 15 at-bats.

The Vols' final run came in the bottom of the eighth courtesy an Evan Russell two-out RBI single to score Gilbert.

Burns Gives Up a Run, Walsh Saves

Burns gave up a run in the top of the eighth when an RBI double from the red-hot Cole Tate scored Corey Collins, who drew a leadoff walk. Burns retired the next two batters before Vitello pulled the trigger to bring Redmond Walsh in a two-out, runner on third situation. Walsh ended the inning with a K to strand the Bulldog and earn the save by retiring the side in the ninth. Walsh's save brings his season total to six and career total to 22.

Up Next

The Vols will face off against Georgia looking to win the series in game two on Friday at 5:30 p.m. ET in Lindsey Nelson Stadium.