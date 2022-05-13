Long-time Erie County poll workers share memories, experiences ahead of primaries

Breakfast casseroles, celebratory post-shift drinks and catching up with familiar faces — three things several Erie County poll workers are looking forward to during this year's primary.

It's no surprise that working the polls can sometimes result in a very long and dull day. Charlene Kerr remembers a time when she was ready to walk out into the street and stop traffic to get people to vote at the Conneaut Township Building, 12500 Route 6N.

But those are the types of jokes Kerr, the majority inspector for Conneaut Township, and others at her polling location make on a slow voting day.

"We have a very good time at our polls, we catch up with friends, neighbors, people we don’t see a lot," Kerr, 66, said." It’s very seldom that one of us doesn’t know who’s coming. We may forget their names, but not their faces. It’s a pretty close community."

It's become a tradition for Kerr and the other poll workers to have a potluck of food to keep them energized for their nearly 15-hour day. Kerr said she once cooked a breakfast casserole that she's now required to bring every time.

If anybody knows about Kerr's casserole, it's her daughter, Kim Kerr, who's grown up coming to the polls.

"I’ve been coming to the polls ever since I remember," Kim Kerr, 30, said. "Ever since they had the really big and green old machines that you pull the lever. I liked playing with the buttons."

Every time Charlene Kerr and her husband, Kerry Kerr, came out to vote, they'd bring their children along. If they'd be working the polls, Kim Kerr would get picked up and dropped off by the school bus at the Conneaut Township Building.

It only made sense that she'd eventually become a poll worker herself.

"When a spot opened I thought I would just continue the tradition," Kim Kerr, a polling machine operator, said. "I sometimes see kids I grew up with or my friend’s parents, so it’s nice to say 'hey' to them, but a lot of it is it’s nice to make sure everybody is getting their voice heard."

The people you meet

When Michael Butler was 18 years old, his father signed him up to be a polling machine operator, a job Butler knew nothing about.

"But I learned quickly," Butler, now 68, said. "On the old machines, you had to get the paper in the back and cut it off and read the numbers, so you didn't get done for a long time."

Not long after, Butler became a traveling judge of elections and recalls fond memories of the elderly women he met working out at the Friendship Towers, a senior living community in Erie.

"These little old ladies would bring in cake, cookies, lunch, and they would say to me, 'You need to eat,' or 'I want you to meet my daughter,' " Butler said. "It was so much fun, but the next year I wasn't there, and they were upset."

Interaction like that became a staple in Butler's career as a judge of elections, a position he's held for 35 years. As the current judge of elections for Erie's 5th Ward, 16th District, the relationships he's made with voters has only grown.

"We all live in the same neighborhood, so we know the people that vote," Butler said. "You know who comes at 7 in the morning, you know who comes at noon. We know who comes at 5 p.m., and we also know the people that come a quarter to 8 p.m."

One of Butler's favorite interactions was with an Afghan family who came in to vote for the first time during the 2020 presidential election.

"There must've been at least 15 of them — mother, brothers, sisters, grandparents — all of them," he said. "They took their camera out and took pictures of themselves voting so they could send photos back to their relatives. And we have a whole list of the family, so the father asks if some members voted yet, and I told him no, and he said he'd be right back.

"Fifteen minutes later he brought his whole family back. He said it's most important to vote. He didn't care what they were doing. I think one son was playing video games."

But interactions among voters aren't the only ones Butler looks forward to when he works the polls.

"If you don't have a good worker crew with you, you will have a tough day," he said. "I don't worry about my crew because they're dedicated, and they always say, 'We'll see you next year' and that makes me feel good. But I think we need more poll workers because a lot of people are getting older.

"I just don't know if people want to get involved anymore, especially young people. You're not making $30,000, there's no retirement plan, so you have to be dedicated. If young people get more involved with it, they would see the process that goes on, and there won't be this misconception out there that it's a fraud."

After the polling machines come down and Butler's workers go home, Butler finishes up the day's work at the Erie County Courthouse. For as long as he can remember, his trip to the courthouse has always been followed by a celebratory Scotch and beer at the Plymouth Tavern.

Running a 'super voter precinct'

From minority inspector to majority inspector, a machine operator or judge of elections, Kathee Grimaldi has held nearly every title a person can when it comes to working the polls.

Grimaldi, judge of elections for Millcreek Township's District 20, has been involved with the voting process since 1984.

"I was always interested in politics, and always interested in how everything went for elections," Grimaldi, 76, said. "And I was a firm believer that everyone should vote. I actually participated in voter registration drives and I'll never forget one that I was in.

"I went to a house and the woman said to me, 'I don't need to be registered to vote, my husband votes for me' and I said, 'Excuse me, your husband has one vote. That is for him, and you can either agree with it or not agree with it, but he does not vote for you.'"

The passion for voters' rights followed Grimaldi throughout her life, which is one of the reasons why she considers her district a "super voter precinct".

"I don't know about other counties, but we are super voters," she said. "We have around over 1,700 voters, and we usually get in a primary at least 30% to 35% (turnout). Last general election, we actually went up to I think 55%. Erie County does not mess around. We want our votes to be accurate, and we want our votes to be for sure."

But even with a stellar turnout, Grimaldi has come close to calling it quits.

"During the Trump and Hillary election, the machines had issues where I had to call for a runner, and I didn't get out of there until like 9:30 p.m., so I didn't get to the courthouse until almost 10 p.m.," she said. "It was the most horrible election. I said, I don't think I'm ever working again, but then I reassessed and I thought, well, that was just a fluke and went ahead."

Running a polling location can be chaotic, but it's all worth it for Grimaldi when she's surrounded by people who enjoy fulfilling their civic duty as much as she does.

"I enjoy seeing all the voters, the new voters, too," she said. "And I see the voters that bring their children, their children can go in with them to learn the process. They're going to be taught how to vote and that they should vote, and that's very enjoyable."

Baylee DeMuth can be reached at 814-450-3425 or bdemuth@timesnews.com. Follow her on Twitter @BayleeDeMuth.